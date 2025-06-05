Chelsea have listed two dynamic attacking talents for the summer transfer window, with West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus and Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White among their targets, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Kudus and Gibbs-White are two of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have taken a shine to the West Ham and Forest stars. Sources close to the London club have told us that the Blues are keen to bolster their squad with versatile, high-energy players capable of elevating their ambitions in the Premier League and European competitions.

Kudus has been on Chelsea’s radar since his impressive stint at Ajax, where his flair, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability caught the eye of top European clubs.

Since joining West Ham in 2023, the 24-year-old Ghana international has continued to shine, showcasing his versatility across the frontline and in attacking midfield.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Kudus is eager to take the next step in his career, with a move to a club offering European football high on his priorities.

Chelsea’s interest in the dynamic forward aligns with their aim to inject creativity and pace into their squad, and Kudus is understood to be enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, Kudus will not come cheap and has a release clause of £85million in his contract at West Ham.

TEAMtalk understands that Forest attacking midfielder Gibbs-White is also in Chelsea’s sights.

The 25-year-old England international midfielder was an outstanding player for Forest last season, scoring seven goals and giving 10 assists in 34 Premier League matches.

Sources close to Forest have intimated to TEAMtalk that the club are bracing for offers, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool among the sides monitoring the midfielder.

Gibbs-White’s versatility to operate as a No. 10 or in wider roles makes him an attractive option for Chelsea’s evolving system under head coach Enzo Maresca.

However, like Kudus, the Englishman will not be a cheap signing for Chelsea. TEAMtalk reported on May 20 that Forest value Gibbs-White at around £60-70 million.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea explode into race for 44 G/A Bundesliga star with contact made – sources

What Kudus and Gibbs-White have said about their futures

Chelsea will play in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Forest ended up seventh and could feature in the Conference League, while West Ham will have no European football whatsoever next season.

Chelsea are also expected to challenge for the Premier League title next season and will be confident of convincing Kudus and Gibbs-White to join them.

What Kudus and Gibbs-White have recently said about their futures will also encourage the Chelsea hierarchy.

Neither Kudus nor Gibbs-White has een particularly insistent that they will NOT leave their respective clubs in the summer transfer window.

Kudus told SportsBoom in April: “I’m just here to play my football, enjoy myself, and help the team as much as I can. The future will take care of itself.”

In an exchange with a Forest fan in May about his future, Gibbs-White said: “I haven’t heard anything”, and, perhaps crucially, did not say that he will STAY at the City Ground.

My mates dad took this video what do we think 🤔#nffc pic.twitter.com/uy7nAeQnf4 — Matz Sels for PM (@nffc_spike) May 13, 2025

Latest Chelsea news: Man Utd link, triple signing

A Chelsea striker has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are in talks to sign one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga, according to a report.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are planning to make three signings before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

POLL: Who has been Chelsea’s biggest flop of the Todd Boehly era?