Gary Neville has named Chelsea star Moises Caicedo as the ‘best midfield player in the Premier League’ after his wondergoal on Saturday night, while also revealing the players from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City he is outshining.

Caicedo is one of several players to have swapped Brighton & Hove Albion for Chelsea, a list that also includes the likes of Joao Pedro, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella. Caicedo was previously the most expensive player in the Premier League, joining Chelsea for an initial £100million plus £15m in add-ons.

Chelsea were convinced to pay such a huge fee on Caicedo after he emerged as one of the most dominant midfielders in the league at Brighton.

The 23-year-old had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge after arriving in August 2023, though he has since justified his massive price tag with a host of excellent performances.

Caicedo was Chelsea’s player of the year last season and has continued that fine form this term.

He bossed the midfield against Liverpool and sent a 25-yard rocket straight into the top corner to open the scoring for Chelsea early on.

Former Manchester United captain Neville sung Caicedo’s praises while comparing him to other midfielders such as Ryan Gravenberch, Declan Rice and Rodri.

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.

“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

Shearer joins in on Caicedo praise

On Match of the Day, Alan Shearer said of Caicedo: “It was a gigantic midfield performance, it had absolutely everything.

“It had a bit of Frank Lampard, it had a bit of N’Golo Kante.

“Moises Caicedo was just absolutely sensational. That’s not just today, by the way, that’s all season.”

Caicedo’s goal was made even sweeter for Chelsea fans by the fact the Blues beat Liverpool to his capture two years ago.

Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the second half, smashing home from close range after a deft touch from Alexander Isak.

Enzo Fernandez hit the post from a great headed chance before Estevao stepped up to win the game for Chelsea in stoppage time. Fernandez cleverly played Cucurella in behind the Liverpool defence and he picked out Estevao at the back post, who slid home to send the Chelsea fans wild.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had been under slight pressure after a series of disappointing results, but back-to-back wins against Benfica and Liverpool have cooled such speculation.

Liverpool may not be as fearsome as they were last season, though it is still a statement win for Maresca’s side heading into the international break.

