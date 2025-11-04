Fabrizio Romano has backed up our initial reports by stating Chelsea are set to enter contract discussions with Moises Caicedo.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said Chelsea ‘want to talk with Caicedo’ about a new contract as they aim to ‘reward him’ with a pay rise, just like they did with Cole Palmer. Caicedo is ‘very happy’ at Chelsea and that feeling is ‘mutual’.

While a contract extension ‘is not something they have to do in the next hours’, Romano claims Chelsea are gearing up for negotiations in the coming weeks.

Moises Caicedo: Chelsea’s most important player

Was voted Chelsea’s Player of the Year for 2024-25

Was outshining Cole Palmer even before the England star’s injury

Gary Neville has called Caicedo ‘the best midfielder in the league’

Romano’s update comes after our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on October 14 that Chelsea are set to hand Caicedo a bumper new deal.

Fletcher disclosed that Enzo Maresca’s side want to keep European titans such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at bay by giving Caicedo a significant wage increase.

The Ecuador international currently earns a reported £150,000 a week, while his deal runs until June 2031.

But as part of those fresh terms, Caicedo could get closer to £200k per week, while also having his deal extended. Such a pay rise would give him parity with the likes of Reece James, Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana.

Caicedo thoroughly deserves such money as he is crucial to the way Maresca wants to play. The 24-year-old is a beast at winning tackles before recycling possession – he allows the likes of Palmer, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro to flourish.

Chelsea’s winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend is a perfect example of why Caicedo is a world-class defensive midfielder.

He won tackles against Djed Spence, Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso to set up Pedro for a simple finish.

READ NEXT 🇦🇷 Chelsea rivalling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for $20m Argentine star – reports

‘Absolutely fantastic’ star in line for pay rise

On co-commentary, Jamie Carragher said: “That goal is all about Moises Caicedo. Absolutely fantastic.”

Caicedo’s dominant performances have clearly impressed Chelsea chiefs, as he is next in line for a major new contract after Palmer and Fernandez.

If those two deals are anything to go by, then Caicedo’s contract could incredibly be extended to 2033.

Chelsea have taken contracts to the next level since BlueCo bought the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022. They want to ensure that their best players are tied down for at least six years to prevent any cut-price exits.

It is a risky strategy, as some players will not live up to their potential, but Caicedo is now an elite performer.

Remarkably, Raheem Sterling is Chelsea’s highest earner, taking home a reported £325k per week. He is unlikely to ever play for the club again though, having been dropped down to the reserves.

Which Chelsea players could be next to sign a new contract?

Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Reece James and Levi Colwill look to be prime targets for contract renewals at Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella – The full-back’s deal expires in June 2028. He is one of the first names on the team sheet under Maresca.

Malo Gusto – It was claimed on October 30 that Chelsea want to give the Frenchman fresh terms to ward off Juventus.

Reece James – Has three years left on his contract, just like Cucurella. Has struggled with injuries but remains captain and a vital part of the squad.

Levi Colwill – Contract expires in summer 2029. If he quickly gets back to his best after recovering from an ACL injury, then a bumper new deal could be offered.