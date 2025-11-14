Real Madrid will need to pay a record-equalling £200million (€226m / $263m) to sign Moises Caicedo from Chelsea, with former Blues star Pat Nevin having heaped praise on the midfielder.

In a recent interview (via Goal), the pundit said: “Moises Caicedo is capable of playing in any team because he’s more than a destructive player, he’s an absolute genius defensively. Yes, he would interest Real Madrid, but I can’t see the numbers working. I’m struggling to see the numbers working.

“Because if he’s bought for £100m, or £115m depending on what you hear about the add-ons, etc., how much are Madrid going to have to spend to get him to give Chelsea a viable profit that they don’t feel as if they’ve lost one of their best, if not their best, player?

Moises Caicedo: One of the world’s best

Was named Chelsea Player of the Year last season

Jamie Carragher thinks he and Declan Rice are ‘two of the best midfielders in the world’

Has completed the joint-most interceptions per 90 in the Premier League this season, with 2.5

“You’re talking 200-odd million. Unless you’re a forward scoring 30, 40 goals a season, that market, I’m not sure about.

“Even though Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo were both bought for over £100m and I have to say, it shocked a lot of us, that amount of money spent in that position. But to go further than that, I don’t know.”

A transfer at £200m would see Caicedo go level with Neymar as the most expensive player of all time. Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona £200m (then €222m) for the Brazil icon in August 2017.

24y/o in line for new deal

We revealed on October 14 that Chelsea are looking to keep the likes of Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at bay by handing Caicedo a new contract.

Our information was confirmed on November 4 by Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea want to reward the Ecuadorian for his dominant performances by increasing his weekly wage, which currently stands at around £150,000.

Caicedo’s current deal runs until June 2031, and this will also be extended through his fresh terms.

Interestingly, his midfield partner Fernandez is a more concrete target for Madrid. Sources confirmed to us on October 9 that Los Blancos are keen to sign Fernandez, and that the Argentina star is open to such a move.

However, we understand Chelsea see Fernandez as a cornerstone of their long-term project and will only sell for £120m or more. That is a price Madrid are unwilling to meet.

Caicedo is a monster – but he needs support

Caicedo has arguably overtaken Cole Palmer to become Chelsea’s most important player, a process which has admittedly been helped by the Englishman’s groin problems.

The 24-year-old played 50 times across all competitions last season, and he has been rested for just one match so far this campaign.

His fitness is superb, but Chelsea cannot continue relying on him so heavily.

Enzo Maresca needs another defensive midfielder to join, who can provide backup for Caicedo while also pushing him to be even better.

Romeo Lavia is set to miss another month of action with a thigh issue, while Dario Essugo might not return until January after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury of his own.

We revealed on Wednesday that Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo are two midfielders Chelsea are firmly looking at in the run up to January.