Moises Caicedo has agreed a deal through to 2033 with Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has finalised a new long-term contract with Chelsea, with TEAMtalk able to confirm the midfielder has been elevated into the top three best-paid players at Stamford Bridge, though doubts continue to linger over the future of Enzo Fernandez.

The Ecuador international has been in outstanding form since arriving at Chelsea from Brighton in a £115m (€135m, $160m) transfer 2023, and as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk back in October, the club were planning to offer him a new deal and a ‘contract for life’ – effectively for the rest of his playing days – at Stamford Bridge

Those talks over an improved deal initially took place earlier this year – and we can now reveal that those discussions have now been completed successfully.

Sources have confirmed that Caicedo has agreed terms on a contract extension for seven more years, running until 2033, with the deal placing him among Chelsea’s top earners – understood to be worth in excess of £200,000 per week.

Only Reece James (£250,000 a week) and Wesley Fofana (£230,000 a week), per Capalogy, earn more.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Caicedo has turned his back on significant interest from across Europe in order to remain in West London….

GO DEEPER ~ Chelsea wages: 11 highest-paid players ranked by value for money as Caicedo lands new reward

Caicedo commits – but doubts grow over Enzo Fernandes

Real Madrid had been monitoring his situation closely, while both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich made it clear to his representatives that they would be ready to act if he became available.

However, sources indicate that Caicedo had no intention of leaving Chelsea and was fully committed to continuing his development with the club, ultimately leading to the swift conclusion of a new deal.

The situation stands in contrast to that of his midfield partner, Fernandez.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Chelsea had planned to seal a new contract for the Argentine this summer.

But issues have emerged in recent weeks, with Fernandez even being left out of the side and subject to internal disciplinary action, leading to negotiations having since stalled.

His long-term future at the club is now far less certain, with discussions currently on hold.

However, it’s been widely documented that the star feels he has been made an example of by recently-appointed manager Liam Rosenior, with the Argentine’s agent recently making clear that the player feels he has done ‘nothing wrong’.

Should the Blues decide to part ways with the World Cup winner, it’s reported that two of Spain’s biggest sides will compete for his signature.

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