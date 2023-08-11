‘More likely to join Chelsea’ – Dream dashed with Liverpool target heading to Stamford Bridge

The futures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are quickly coming to a head, with a reporter claiming Liverpool’s accepted bid for the Caicedo will see Lavia join Chelsea.

Both the Reds and Blues are desperate to make big-name additions in central midfield. Lavia, 19, and Caicedo, 21, are two players both sides have converged on.

Indeed, Liverpool unsuccessfully bid three times for Lavia, with their highest offer totalling £45m.

Chelsea thundered in with a bid worth £48m, though that too was rejected by Southampton who won’t budge from their £50m valuation.

Lavia is understood to have his heart set on joining Liverpool. Indeed, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Chelsea’s superior bid had not dampened his desire to move to Merseyside.

However, Lavia’s future was put on the backburner through the night when Brighton let it be known they wanted a speedy resolution for Caicedo.

The Seagulls did not have a favourite in the race and insisted they’d sell to whichever club tabled the highest offer. Chelsea bid £100m, but Liverpool blew them away with a British record offer of £111m.

Brighton accepted Liverpool’s bid and the Reds have quickly booked a medical to ensure the deal isn’t hijacked by Chelsea. Personal terms aren’t yet agreed between Liverpool and Caicedo, though David Ornstein suggested they’re a “formality”.

Chelsea to return for Lavia?

As such, and with Caicedo seemingly heading to Anfield for an eye-watering sum, it stands to reason Liverpool now cannot afford to sign Lavia too.

To that end, Tavolieri has returned with a fresh update that revealed Stamford Bridge now awaits for Lavia.

The journalist tweeted Liverpool’s move for Caicedo “will have a direct impact on Romeo Lavia’s future [who is] now more likely to join Chelsea.”

The Blues have already wrapped up an agreement for Leeds Utd’s Tyler Adams after activating his £20m release clause.

Adams passed the first part of his medical on Thursday and personal terms are agreed.

However, Mauricio Pochettino wants two new additions in the engine room and rather than Caicedo, it now looks like the other player will be Lavia.

Given Chelsea’s first bid was just £2m short of Southampton’s £50m asking price, only a small increase is required to unlock the deal.

