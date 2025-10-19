Chelsea are leading three other giant clubs in the race to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to a report, with the 23-year-old having shown once again why he is such a coveted talent on Sunday.

Rogers made the step up from the Championship to the Premier League in February 2024 when he joined Villa from Middlesbrough for £15million. The attacking midfielder adapted quickly to life in the top flight, with that fee soon looking like an absolute steal.

Rogers has received criticism this season as he has performed well for England – scoring in the 3-0 win over Wales – but has been surprisingly quiet in a Villa shirt.

Rogers silenced all the critics on Sunday when he netted a fantastic goal during Villa’s impressive 2-1 away win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodrigo Bentancur had given Spurs an early lead but Rogers stepped up in the 37th minute to drag Villa level.

Rogers was lucky to see a misplaced pass come back to his feet off Xavi Simons, and he took the Dutchman on before beating Guglielmo Vicario with a fierce, dipping right-footed strike from 20 yards out.

Villa will be hoping Rogers is about to return to his best form, though Unai Emery’s side may have to deal with offers for the playmaker next year.

As per CaughtOffside, Rogers is one of the ‘standout’ names who will be chased by multiple top clubs in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have made Rogers a ‘key target for 2026’ and are viewed as ‘frontrunners’ in the race to capture him from Villa.

Chelsea hold long-term interest in the player and believe he can develop into an elite performer at Stamford Bridge.

Blues recruitment chiefs know Rogers is capable of dominating both the Premier League and Champions League following his successful spell at Villa.

Given Rogers’ eye-catching displays, it comes as little surprise that other teams are hoping to land him. The report names Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as Chelsea’s biggest rivals for the deal.

Plus, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on September 5 that Tottenham are in the mix for Rogers.

Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye on the situation’, while PSG have been admirers of Rogers ever since he starred against them in the Champions League last season.

But all clubs have been warned it will take a monumental fee of £80m to prise him away from Villa Park.

Could Morgan Rogers be next big Chelsea investment?

This is not the first time Chelsea have been tipped to move for Rogers. TEAMtalk revealed in June that Enzo Maresca’s side are unfazed by the fact Villa want a huge fee to sell their prized gem.

In July, Chelsea were backed to offer up to three players to try and convince Villa on letting Rogers leave.

Chelsea have a habit of signing former graduates of the Manchester City academy, and Rogers could be the next.

Such a deal would fit into Chelsea’s aim of capturing the most exciting young players around.

However, it is not immediately clear where Rogers would fit into Maresca’s team. He ideally wants to play as a No 10, but Cole Palmer already operates there.

Rogers can also play as a left winger, though he is slightly less effective there. It is worth mentioning that Chelsea made Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens their new left wingers in the summer.

