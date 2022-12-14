Morocco fan in brutal put down of Chelsea boss Graham Potter over Hakim Ziyech treatment

A Morocco fan lashed out at Chelsea manager Graham Potter ahead of the African nation’s World Cup semi-final clash with France on Wednesday.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the last four of a World Cup when they stunned Portugal in the quarter-finals and are looking to go one better against the much-fancied French.

One of Morocco’s best players in Qatar has been Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech, with the 29-year-old once again starting the game against the current holders.

Ziyech is already a huge hero in Morocco but has only started one Premier League game for the Blues this season. Potter has instead preferred to use other options, leaving Ziyech very much on the outside looking in.

The Moroccan supporters were in great spirits ahead of the last-four encounter. However, one fan could not hide his anger at Potter over his treatment of Ziyech.

He was filmed on Sky Sports saying: “Graham Potter! Hakim Ziyech is gonna be in the final, bro. You’re losing, bro. Graham Potter, we need you out!

“You’re not here,” the supporter continued while pointing at the Al Bayt Stadium. “Hakim Ziyech is here! See you, Graham Potter.”

Ziyech could be Italy bound

Ziyech looks almost certain to move on in January and has been strongly tipped to head to Italy.

The former Ajax man has scored 14 goals in 92 appearances during his underwhelming career at Stamford Bridge. However, he’s clearly enjoyed being given more freedom in Morocco colours.

Indeed, ITV pundit Ian Wright admitted Ziyech looks like a different player in Qatar.

🗣️ “Graham Potter, we need you out!” A Moroccan fan calling out Graham Potter for the lack of playing time for Hakim Ziyech 👀 #MAR #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IMHcIeQw8q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 14, 2022

The former England striker said: “I’m loving Hakim Ziyech at this World Cup, I’m loving him. I love the way he’s playing.

“He plays with a different energy when he plays for his country. I watch him at Chelsea and I’m not being negative, but the difference is this man needs it when he’s playing for Morocco.

“Remember he had all those problems with the [previous] coach, he wasn’t playing, then the coach is gone, they got their guy in and look at where they are now.”

Chelsea are back in action on December 27 when they host Bournemouth.

