The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Since the start of the 21st century, Chelsea have become renowned for spending large sums of money in the transfer market.

They made a lot of big-money deals in the Roman Abramovich era and current co-owner Todd Boehly has already invested more than £1billion on transfers.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive signings that Chelsea have ever made and how those players subsequently fared after completing the move.

Note: we’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t taken into account any potential add-ons.

10. Marc Cucurella – £56m

Chelsea fought off competition from Manchester City to sign Cucurella from Brighton in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth an initial £56million and another £7million in potential add-ons.

The left-back endured a disastrous start to his Chelsea career, but he started to rediscover his best form in the second half of the 2023/24 season and also played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 success.

“Fans judged me and some other team-mates by the price Chelsea paid for us, which has nothing to do with me,” he said.

“If that money had gone straight into my pocket maybe that would have been fair! People expect that, with certain price tags, you need to be a machine.”

9. Christian Pulisic – £57.6m

A Borussia Dortmund academy graduate, Pulisic established himself as one of the best young players in the Bundesliga before completing a £57.6million move to Chelsea in January 2019.

He showed glimpses of his undoubted talent and scored against Real Madrid in the 2020/21 Champions League semi-final en route to lifting the trophy.

But the USA international struggled to cement himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge and was sold to AC Milan for just £20million in 2023.

8. Alvaro Morata – £58m

After winning the Premier League title in 2016/17, Chelsea signed Morata from Real Madrid in a deal worth an initial £58million and another £12million in potential bonuses.

The Spain international initially impressed and scored nine goals in his first 14 Premier League games, including a hat-trick against Stoke City.

But everything went downhill from there, and he subsequently managed just seven goals in his final 33 Premier League appearances.

The striker returned to Spain and joined Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan deal in January 2019, which was then made permanent in 2020.

7= Mykhailo Mudryk – £62m

Mudryk starred for Shakhtar Donetsk in the first half of the 2022/23 season and his performances attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea won the race for his signature in January 2023 after agreeing to pay the Ukrainian side an initial £62million and another £27million in potential add-ons.

The 23-year-old winger has made an underwhelming start to his Chelsea career, registering just seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

He will now face increased competition for a place in the starting line-up following the recent arrival of Pedro Neto.

7= Kai Havertz – £62m

Chelsea made seven first-team signings in the summer of 2020 and the most expensive of those was Havertz, who cost an initial £62million and another £7million in add-ons.

Despite scoring the winning goal in the 2020/21 Champions League final, he failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and was criticised for his inconsistent performances.

“I was Chelsea’s most expensive player,” he said. “I don’t understand how so much money is paid but it is normal in football: look at our recent transfers.

“That brings pressure because people think you are [Lionel] Messi. I was still 20, 21. People don’t see that; they see the price so you have to be great from day one. You can feel it, the tension. You read it, hear it.”

Chelsea recouped most of their money by selling the Germany international to Arsenal in 2023 in a deal worth an initial £60million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

🏆 Kai Havertz scored the only goal in Porto as Chelsea were crowned champions of Europe for the second time! 🥇#UCL | #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/eliYEbHoGI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 9, 2021

5. Wesley Fofana – £70m

Having missed out on Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde in the summer of 2022, Chelsea switched their attention to Fofana.

The Blues forked out an initial £70million and another £5million in potential add-ons to sign the centre-back from Leicester City.

But the 23-year-old made just 20 appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £71.6m

After selling Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, Chelsea identified Kepa as the ideal replacement for the Belgium international.

They triggered the £71.6million release clause in his Athletic Bilbao contract, making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

The Spain international struggled to adapt to Premier League football and lost his place in the team after making a series of high-profile errors.

He spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Madrid and is now fifth in the goalkeeper pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

3. Romelu Lukaku – £97.5m

After leaving Chelsea in 2014, Lukaku had stints at Everton, Manchester United and Inter and established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Chelsea spent a then-club-record £97.5million to bring the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021.

But he scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances in 2021/22 and his nadir came in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, when he touched the ball just seven times in 90 minutes.

The 31-year-old rejoined Inter on a season-long loan deal before spending the 2023/24 campaign at Roma, and he is now in talks over a permanent exit.

2. Moises Caicedo – £100m

Chelsea identified Caiciedo as their top transfer target in 2023 and had offers worth £55million, £60million, £65million, £70million and £80million knocked back by Brighton.

After Liverpool threatened to hijack the deal, the Blues eventually agreed to pay an initial £100million and another £15million in potential add-ons.

The hefty price tag initially weighed down the Ecuador international, but he made a strong end to the 2023/24 campaign and also won Chelsea’s Goal of the Season award.

“I was more aware that I had to do things because they paid a lot of money for me, I always have to do things right,” he said. “That bothered me.

“I couldn’t concentrate, I couldn’t show my level, so my agent hired this new person, and little by little I gained more confidence and took more risks.

“He told me it didn’t matter how much Chelsea paid for me because they know what I am worth. From there, I began to loosen up a little.”

Still got this on repeat. 😲🔂 pic.twitter.com/6c0sSxpH8x — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2024

1. Enzo Fernandez – £106.8m

Fernandez shot to prominence with his performances for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, where he won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Chelsea triggered the £106.8million release clause in his Benfica contract in January 2023, making him the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

While there is no doubting the 23-year-old’s ability, he has struggled for consistency and is yet to replicate his international form in the Premier League.

READ MORE: The fascinating XI Chelsea could line up with in 2024/25 as Maresca awaits ANOTHER big signing