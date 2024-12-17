Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk says he is in “complete shock” after a banned substance was found during a routine urine test, with the winger reportedly facing a four-year ban.

The Ukraine international has not played for Chelsea since their 2-0 Europa Conference League win over Heidenheim in late November, with the 23-year-old allegedly struggling with illness since then.

Reports in Ukraine initially claimed Mudryk tested positive in November for meldonium, a banned metabolic substance similar to insulin. After his A-sample provided a positive result, Chelsea and the player are now awaiting the result of the B-sample.

If that also comes back positive, the provisionally suspended Mudryk – who protested his innocence in a social media post – could face years out of the game.

The winger posted on Instagram: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can💙.”

Ukraine publication Tribuna first reported about the positive test, with the substance said to allow the body to ‘use oxygen sparingly and quickly restore energy to prepare for new loads of physical stress’.

A violation of the Football Association’s anti-doping regulations carries with it a maximum penalty of a four-year suspension. However, mitigating factors can reduce that from two years to a month.

Chelsea respond to Mudryk’s ‘adverse finding’

Chelsea said they were contacted by the FA after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” for the Ukrainian. The Blues said they will work to establish what caused the test result.

A club statement reads: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances.

“Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding. The Club will not be commenting any further.”

Mudryk has not been in a matchday squad since Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on December 1. Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Authority’s banned list in January 2016.

Mudryk’s Chelsea struggles go on

Mudryk signed for Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth €70m (£58m, $73.6m) plus a further €30m (£24.9m, $31.5m) in potential bonuses.

Since then he has been something of a disappointment, scoring just 10 goals and bagging nine assists in 73 appearances.

The former Arsenal target is becoming a depreciating asset as he is not playing regularly for Chelsea and he still has nearly seven years left on his current contract.

Incidentally, in September 2004, Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu was banned from football for seven months after testing positive for cocaine.

The Romanian striker’s deal at Stamford Bridge was eventually terminated for breach of contract and the west London team were later awarded £14m (€16.9m, $17.7m) in compensation for the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Mudryk.

