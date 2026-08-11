Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is ready to sanction a loan move for Mykhaylo Mudryk after the winger’s return to football, with Coventry City among the sides interested in a deal, per reports.

Mudryk was given a four-year ban from football in 2024 following adverse findings in an anti-doping test.

After a little under two years, the Ukrainian international has been allowed to return to football, following a rule change which would have meant the findings would not have seen him banned if the same occurred today.

Mudryk, 25, has not played a competitive game since November 2024, but featured in the Blues final three matches of their pre-season tour.

“No decision made [on Mudryk’s future],” Alonso said in a recent interview. “We need to assess, he is a special player but it is a special case so we need to be sensitive.”

However, according to Football.London, Chelsea are now ready to sanction a season-long loan for Mudryk.

The report claims that Chelsea are now ‘open to loan offers’ for the lightning-quick attacker, with newly-promoted Coventry ‘one of three Premier League clubs’ interested in signing him.

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Coventry boss Frank Lampard knows Mudryk well from their time together at Stamford Bridge.

The former Chelsea midfielder and manager appears keen on a reunion with the Ukrainian, as he prepares for a fight for survival with Coventry in the Premier League this term.

The Sky Blues have already done some eye-catching business this summer, bringing in Frank Onyeka, Aurele Amenda, Loum Tchaouna, Caleb Yirenkyi and Carl Rushworth on permanent deals.

Mudryk has the potential to be a big addition for Coventry, even if he had struggled to live up to his £62million price tag at Chelsea prior to his ban.

Coventry do face competition, however.

Football.London note that Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, is another potential loan destination for Mudryk.

Chelsea are able to send more than one player on loan to the French side following Genesis Antwi and Filip Jorgensen’s moves.

FIFA rules state that a maximum of three players can move to a specific club on loan from another side at any given time, but new Chelsea signing Dastan Satpayev could also be heading there.

With competition likely to grow, it will be interesting to see whether Coventry formalise their interest in Mudryk with an offer.