‘They’re my team’ – Serie A left-back wants Chelsea move despite Liverpool, Tottenham interest

Patrick Dorgu has revealed it's a "dream" of his to play for Chelsea

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu has detailed how Chelsea are “my team” and he wants to play for them despite their current poor form.

Dorgu is in his first season of senior football, playing for 13th-placed Serie A side Lecce. They signed him on loan to play for their under-19s side last term, and made the move permanent in the summer, before elevating him to the first team.

The 19-year-old is having an impressive start to senior football, showing impressive defensive skills, with his tackling a highlight of his game.

He’s also cropped up with a useful attacking contribution, getting his first senior goal in a 3-2 win over Fiorentina in Serie A – Dorgu netted the winner in the 92nd minute of the comeback win after coming off the bench.

Some big names have taken notice of his all-round game throughout the season.

Ahead of the January transfer window opening, he was the subject of reported interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Lecce didn’t want to lose him mid-season, but a move to any of those sides now would be a big achievement for a player who’s currently in just his first senior campaign.

However, he has made it clear that of any of the clubs, Chelsea is the one he’d most like to play for.

Dorgu wants Chelsea move

“I don’t spend that much time on it. There are always rumours and my agent has been approached, but right now I am under contract in Lecce and then we’ll see what happens,” Dorgu told Flashscore.

“I have been a Chelsea fan for many years, so of course it’s clear that it is a dream. That’s not to say I can’t switch to other teams in the Premier League, but even if things aren’t going so well for them right now, they’re my team.”

While he’s eager to pull on a Blues shirt, Dorgu’s willingness to play for any side in the Premier League could stand him in good stead.

That said, there’s a genuine chance he is picked up by Chelsea in the summer.

Chelsea left-back exodus could work in Dorgu’s favour

That he’s reportedly worth just £11million is ideal for any clubs looking for a bargain.

The Blues might be on the lookout for a new left-back if a reported exodus does occur this summer.

It’s reported Marc Cucurella, who has started 10 Premier League games this season, including the last two, will be shown the door.

It’s said he could be available for just £30million, which is half of what Chelsea paid for him, yet with Dorgu costing a fraction of that, they won’t mind too much.

Lewis Hall also looks likely to make a permanent move to Newcastle, while Ian Maatsen is on the radar of a number of clubs amid his good form on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

