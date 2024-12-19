Mykhailo Mudryk has suffered a bad week after a drug test came back positive meaning he has been provisionally suspended by the English Football Association. He and Chelsea await the results of the B sample but those close to the player believe he is innocent and it will be proven so.

The Ukrainian had shown signs this season that he could still show his full ability and potential under Enzo Maresca but that has been put firmly on hold by the results of the test.

Mudryk has stated he is innocent and shocked at the ruling and sources close to his Ukrainian camp have offered an explanation to TEAMtalk.

They believe that the substance could have come from food he has ingested, similar cases have been seen before in the world of tennis from products contaminated with IGA.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner are two tennis pros who have seen this happen to them and the same is expected for the Chelsea winger.

The Blues also do not believe that the Ukrainian international has been doping and are willing to fight his corner in the belief he has either, failed due to no fault of his own or has been given an incorrect result through the A sample.

The results of B sample are eagerly awaited but Mudryk is said to be extremely frustrated by the events and hopes a quick resolution is found so he can focus on his football.

Despite some reports that he is unhappy at Chelsea, he is keen to kick on and keep building momentum under the new manager.

There was hope that he would be able to flourish in the second half of the season and the 23-year-old has been staying behind for extra sessions and putting in work to get himself into the first team.

Nothing can be done until the B sample is revealed and if it comes back positive it is clear there are people ready to fight the cause of the tricky wide man.

