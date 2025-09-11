Mykhailo Mudryk has not played for Chelsea since November 2024

Mykhailo Mudryk may have failed a doping test due to a stem cell injection, with a Ukrainian journalist providing a new theory on the Chelsea winger.

Mudryk was heavily linked with Arsenal but ended up joining rivals Chelsea in January 2023. Chelsea paid Shakhtar Donetsk an initial £62million for him, while the deal had the potential to rise to a huge £89m through add-ons.

However, Mudryk has so far failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. His record for Chelsea stands at just 10 goals and 11 assists in 73 appearances across all competitions.

Enzo Maresca’s predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, explained how Mudryk was far behind his teammates tactically. There are concerns the forward made a big-money switch too early in his career, having only played 44 times for Shakhtar before moving to the Premier League.

Things went from bad to worse for Mudryk in December when he was provisionally suspended by the FA after failing a drugs test.

The 24-year-old responded by saying the news has ‘come as a complete shock’ and that ‘I know I have not done anything wrong’.

Mudryk was subsequently awaiting the result of his B sample, but there has been little news since the initial suspension.

Mudryk cannot train at Cobham but Chelsea have provided him with a training plan to stay fit.

Ukrainian reporter Igor Burbas has now provided an update on the situation, as cited by Scout in Eurasia.

It is claimed that Mudryk was ‘experiencing discomfort’ while training with the Ukraine national team in 2024.

He ‘received a stem cell injection to aid his recovery’, with the aim being a ‘promotion of tissue regeneration’.

The stem cells were allegedly ‘derived from a cow that may have been exposed to meldonium’. According to Burbas, this is the banned substance that was later found in Mudryk’s sample.

The injection was administered by Igor Porobiya, the Ukraine national team’s physiotherapist.

This procedure is ‘the only unusual event in everything that has happened with Mudryk over the past 18 months’.

Mykhailo Mudryk fighting his corner – but wait goes on

If the B sample also contains meldonium, then the player could be banned for up to four years based on FIFA rules.

It is important to note that Mudryk has always maintained his innocence. Former club Shakhtar have helped out by letting Mudryk undergo a lie detector test, which he passed.

Chelsea, however, have moved on from Mudryk by signing both Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho during the recent summer transfer window.

Even if Mudryk is found innocent, he will find it tough to get back in contention under Maresca.

