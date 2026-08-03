There are multiple clubs, including three in the Premier League, who have reportedly approached Chelsea over a deal for winger Mykhailo Mudryk after his drugs ban was lifted.

Mudryk was given a four-year ban from football in 2024 following adverse findings in an anti-doping test. After a little under two years, the Ukrainian winger has been allowed to return to football, following a rule change which would have meant the findings would not have seen him banned.

Mudryk has flown to Hong Kong to join Chelsea on their pre-season tour.

After a couple of years away from the game, simply training on his own, Mudryk is being given the time needed to settle back into training with his team-mates before a decision is made on his future.

However, he has also been told all options are on the table for him – staying in the squad, a loan or a sale.

Per The Sun, Chelsea have been approached by ‘a number of clubs’ over a deal for Mudryk, with three Premier League clubs interested in him.

Among them are Frank Lampard’s Coventry, after the winger played under the English boss when he was at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

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Lampard knows Mudryk

Indeed, in Lampard’s second spell as Chelsea manager, Mudryk featured in eight games, assisting once.

It is not clear what formula a deal for him to go to Coventry would take, but it could be good for him, getting back into the swing of football, to play under a boss he knows.

The winger has looked promising at times for the Blues, but with attacking talents such as Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Pedro Neto at the club, whether he’ll be given much chance under new boss Xabi Alonso remains to be seen.

On his future, Alonso has said: “We need to see, it’s too early to tell, to see how he is in terms of fitness, in terms of this game time that you need to be involved again, so it’s still early to tell.

“We were not expecting to have this great news at this moment, so we are very happy. We feel that he will be working with us.”

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