‘Generational’ Mykhailo Mudryk, the sleeping superstar ready to explode at Chelsea

On January 15 2023, Chelsea won a huge battle against one of their oldest foes in the Premier League when they got a victory over Arsenal. However, this victory was not on the pitch but in a race for one man, Mykhailo Mudryk.

The talented and much spoken about winger was all set for his move to Arsenal, and the expectation was that he would be wearing the red and white of the North London side by the end of the January window.

Mudryk had even posted on social media pictures of himself watching Arsenal games, while publicly pushing Shakhtar Donetsk to sanction his sale. Everyone within his camp was expectant that the clubs would find an agreement and that Mudryk would become a Gunner.

Within 24 hours the tables turned, as it soon emerged that Chelsea were closing in on a deal with the Ukrainian side to bring him to Stamford Bridge instead.

That came after co-owner Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting director Paul Winstanley flew to Turkey to meet Shakhtar at their winter training camp and close the deal.

This was how serious Chelsea were in bringing Mudryk in as he had been identified as one of the best young players in the world. Some at the club believed he would have the potential to challenge for a Ballon d’Or in the future.

Things have not quite gone to plan for the 22-year-old since his £88.7million move and there have been question marks thrown at the Chelsea hierarchy over their transfer dealings since taking the club over from Roman Abramovich.

Mudryk managed just 15 appearances for his new team in the second half of last season and was subject to criticism due to a stop-start arrival at the club.

He managed to pick up two assists, and perhaps his best performance came in his debut against Liverpool at Anfield.

Despite this, Chelsea’s faith in his ability and potential has never wavered, with one source describing his talent as ‘generational’. They fully believe he will show his true colours over the course of this season.

Mykhailo Mudryk leaving Chelsea players ‘in awe’ – sources

Multiple sources have spoken to TEAMtalk about the Ukrainian and say that he continuously leaves his team-mates in awe of his ability and his manipulation of the ball. We are also told he is desperate to reach his A-game this year and rediscover the form that earned him that big-money move.

Mudryk only played 44 senior games for Shakhtar before his transfer. He has been living in fear for his country, and several loved ones, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This, on top of the massive fee Chelsea paid for him, has made it very difficult period for the unexperienced talent.

Injuries have also been persistent and another roadblock to him fulfilling the promise that made him one of the biggest stories during the 2023 winter window.

The synopsis from people close to Mudryk is that Chelsea have a sleeping superstar within their ranks and that it’s only a matter of time before he explodes into life.

Mauricio Pochettino has also had a very positive impact on his life. The pair have built up a close relationship, with Pochettino determined to help Mudryk play to the best of his ability.

This season has started much brighter, as Mudryk netted his first goal against Fulham and gave a glimpse of the talent Chelsea paid for.

The Blues have a long-term project and the eight-year deal given to the winger is a sign of that. However, football fans don’t give you much time and the pressure will start to mount if he does not consistently show why Chelsea spent almost £90m on him.

