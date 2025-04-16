Chelsea are willing to sell Moises Caicedo for the right price this summer as Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr ramp up their interest in the midfielder, per reports.

Saudi Arabia are planning for another gigantic transfer window in which they’ll target younger players in an attempt to boost the profile of the Pro League and attract more high-profile stars in the future.

Al-Nassr already have some big names in their ranks, none more so than club captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They also signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in January – an indication of the approach they’ll take in the transfer market moving forward.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea star Caicedo is ‘the subject of transfer interest from Al-Nassr’, two years on from his £115m switch from Brighton to Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that Caicedo is a ‘dream target’ for Al-Nassr as they prepare to focus on signing midfield reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

However, with six years remaining on his Chelsea contract, the Ecuadorian international ‘would cost upwards of £100m.’

Whether the central Saudi dealmakers would be willing to sanction a bid of that magnitude remains to be seen. Even a £100m transfer fee would make Caicedo the most expensive Saudi signing in history by some distance.

Chelsea star Caicedo targeted by Saudi

The fact that Caicedo is on a long-term contract with Chelsea means they are under zero pressure to sell him and it would likely take a record-breaking bid to convince them.

The 23-year-old is a key player for Enzo Maresca’s side, having started ALL 32 of Chelsea’s Premier League games this season. On his day he’s considered one of the best defensive midfielders in England, so it’s no surprise to see Saudi keen on bringing him in.

“I’m just focused on playing football and helping my team,” Caicedo said in March, suggesting he’s fully committed to the Blues.

It is true, however, that we could see Chelsea sell midfielders this summer, even if a Caicedo exit is unlikely.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed earlier this week that Andrey Santos, who has been superb on loan with Strasbourg this season, is being targeted by EIGHT Premier League clubs.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who drew interest from English sides in January.

Dewsbury-Hall hasn’t played regularly under Maresca and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more approaches made for him this summer.

As for Caicedo, only a mammoth bid would give Saudi side Al-Nassr any chance of signing him – but they do have a huge amount of funds at their disposal – so it’s a situation to watch.

