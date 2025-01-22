Chelsea are set to hold talks with Manchester United today over a deal for Alejandro Garnacho and could offer one of their players in exchange, but Napoli are doing all they can to convince the winger to join them instead.

The Red Devils are willing to sell some of their biggest names to bring in funds to rebuild Ruben Amorim’s team and Garnacho is expected to depart this month.

Sources state the Argentinian forward has been made aware that he can leave Man Utd for £50million. Napoli and Chelsea are the two clubs to have shown most interest.

Napoli have had one bid rejected for Garnacho so far but they are expected to make a second offer that’ll be closer to the asking price in the very near future.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Napoli manager Antonio Conte has spoken with Garnacho to inform him that he will be the replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has joined PSG in a deal worth £59million.

Conte has made it clear to Garnacho that he will be a key player and one of the first names on the team sheet, something Chelsea couldn’t necessarily guarantee.

This is a big factor for Garnacho, whose dream is to follow his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and join Real Madrid in the future, so playing regularly at a high level is a must when considering his next move. Napoli are willing to offer Garnacho the platform to do this, while a switch to Chelsea may not necessarily put him in the frame for a Madrid move down the line.

READ MORE: Chelsea exit to Serie A hits stumbling block, as frontrunners emerge for second star

Chelsea consider swap deal for Garnacho – sources

Chelsea haven’t given up on signing Garnacho and sources close to the Blues state that the forward would get ample playing time at Stamford Bridge, but there is far more competition for places.

Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto are Enzo Maresca’s main options on the left-wing currently and the manager is happy with the duo, so he’s not in any major rush to sign a new player in that position.

However, Chelsea hold concrete interest in Garnacho and as mentioned, they are set to hold more talks with Man Utd today to try and thrash out a deal.

We understand that Chelsea are not opposed to using one of their players as a makeweight in a deal for Garnacho, which could help drive down the transfer fee.

While Man Utd are looking to offload certain players they’re also keen to strengthen multiple areas and Amorim’s side could consider taking a Chelsea star if Garnacho goes the other way.

The Argentinian international has struggled for consistent minutes under Amorim. He’s only started one of Man Utd’s last six Premier League games and is highly likely to leave Old Trafford this month.

Garnacho’s exit will be good for Man Utd in terms of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) as he is an academy graduate and his sale will go down as ‘pure profit’ on the account books.

DON’T MISS: The SIX clubs chasing Alejandro Garnacho deal as Man Utd consider January sale

Man Utd round-up: Bid submitted for Serie A star / Centre-back wanted

Meanwhile, Man Utd have submitted an official bid for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who is one of their top targets for this month.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils made an offer on Tuesday. “Manchester United formal bid for Patrick Dorgu was worth €27m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Lecce,” Romano wrote on X.

“Price tag around €40m package as Lecce are also aware of Napoli’s interest for the summer. Dorgu, keen on the move as more contacts are expected between clubs.”

In other news, reports suggest that Man Utd are preparing to launch a bid for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

It’s claimed that the Premier League club are ready to offer €60m (£51m / $62.5m) for the 6ft 3in Ivory Coast international.

Amorim worked with Diomande at Sporting and rates the youngster highly. The Portuguese boss has now reportedly requested his Man Utd bosses to get a deal done for the 21-year-old.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Chelsea transfer quiz: Two clubs before