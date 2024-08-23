Napoli are pushing for Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea remain interested in Victor Osimhen

Chelsea and Napoli remain locked in talks over Romelu Lukaku as Antonio Conte desperately tries to lure the Belgian striker back to the Serie A.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that all parties want the move to go through as soon as possible, but reports from Italy suggest there remains a gap in valuations.

Lukaku is training away from the Chelsea first team as he isn’t in Enzo Maresca’s plans and is keen to join Napoli as soon as possible.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Conte wants the transfer to be completed by the end of the week – ideally so that Lukaku can be available for Napoli’s game against Bologna on Sunday.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Napoli still haven’t agreed on a fee for Lukaku and are now set to increase their offer for the forward.

The Italian’s side sporting director Giovanni Manna is currently in London to thrash out a deal and it’s claimed that he has been ‘allowed’ to table an improved €32m (£27.1m) bid.

This still falls short of Chelsea’s asking price of €40m (£33.9m), however, and it remains to be seen if the Blues will change their stance.

Chelsea want to close Lukaku deal amid Osimhen links

The fact that Chelsea are actively looking to sell players and Lukaku has no intention of staying could play into Napoli’s hands.

TEAMtalk sources say that an agreement on a fee is just a matter of time and a breakthrough is likely in the very near future.

Chelsea also remain keen on Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen and he will no doubt be a topic of conversation with Manna.

The Blues are keen to complete a deal for Osimhen and Napoli expect him to leave the club before the window closes, but he won’t be a cheap addition.

Napoli, initially, were holding out for his £111m release clause in full but reports suggest that they’re now willing to accept around £85m for the Nigerian striker.

This has caught the attention of Arsenal, who have reportedly reignited their interest in Osimhen in the past week.

Chelsea’s ability to sign Osimhen will depend on how many players they are able to sell in the next week. Lukaku is one of those on the chopping block, while they’ll also consider offers for Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah and, reluctantly, Noni Madueke.

Osimhen, 25, fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals in 32 appearances, before netting 15 in 25 matches last term.

If he could replicate that form in the Premier League, Osimhen could prove to be a game-changing signing for Chelsea or Arsenal.

