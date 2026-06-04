Chelsea have identified Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown as a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella, but their move for the 22-year-old could be torpedoed by Bayern Munich.

Brown has established himself as one of Europe’s best attacking full-backs after a standout season with Frankfurt, and has been rewarded with a place in Germany’s World Cup squad.

Chelsea’s interest stems from the uncertainty surrounding Cucurella. The Spaniard has been the subject of speculation for some time, and TEAMtalk revealed earlier today that Atletico Madrid are pushing to sign him this summer.

Xabi Alonso’s side have identified Brown as a potential replacement, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo and Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso also on their shortlist.

However, Chelsea face serious competition from Bayern for Brown’s signature.

As per respected Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have now struck an agreement on personal terms with Brown. Now, it is down to them to negotiate a fee with Frankfurt – something Chelsea will hope doesn’t happen.

“FC Bayern and Nathaniel Brown have reached a full verbal agreement on a summer transfer. The 22 y/o versatile left-back from Eintracht Frankfurt wants to join Bayern with immediate effect,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Even after very positive talks with Vincent Kompany. A long-term contract until 2031 has already been agreed.

“Bayern and SGE (Frankfurt) are already in contact. Markus Krösche (Frankfurt sporting director) is demanding up to €60million (£52m / $70m). The deal could still fail over the transfer fee.”

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Brown looks to have a hugely exciting future ahead of him, and a positive showing in the World Cup will only attract more attention to him.

But Chelsea won’t panic if Bayern win the race for the youngster.

As revealed by TEAMtalk earlier today, the Blues have identified Leverkusen star Grimaldo and Juventus’ Cambiaso as other potential options to replace Cucurella.

Cambiaso, 26, is arguably the best full-back in Serie A and could leave Juventus for a sizeable fee this summer, with Barcelona also interested in the Italian international.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Grimaldo, who is being eyed by former club Barcelona, is seen as a perfect fit for Alonso – having starred for him during their time together.

With Chelsea now seemingly willing to sign players over the age of 27 following Alonso’s arrival, an interest in Grimaldo is not surprising.

Brown remains on their shortlist, though, and should Bayern fail to agree a fee with Frankfurt, Chelsea are poised to swoop in with a move of their own.

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