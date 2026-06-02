Chelsea and Man Utd are admirers of Nathaniel Brown

Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown remains a summer transfer target for a host of top sides, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk understands.

The highly-rated left-back, who has impressed in the Bundesliga and has been rewarded with a place in Germany’s World Cup squad, is seen as a versatile and dynamic option capable of bolstering defensive and attacking options on the flank.

Chelsea view Brown as a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella, with the club open to selling the Spaniard this summer. Cucurella is understood to be keen on a fresh challenge and is willing to discuss opportunities with interested parties.

New head coach Xabi Alonso is eager to retain the full-back, valuing his experience and tactical versatility, yet the player’s desire for a new experience could prompt Chelsea to explore sales.

There is no move for a new left-back if Cucurella is not sold, but if he is, look out for German starlet Brown.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have identified Brown as a strong alternative should their pursuit of Newcastle’s Lewis Hall fall short.

The Red Devils are prioritising Hall as their primary target to strengthen the left side of defence. However, Brown’s profile has placed him firmly on their shortlist as an exciting plan B option.

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Arsenal, Bayern Munich also keen on rising Bundesliga star

Arsenal are also monitoring Brown closely as they look to add competition and depth in wide defensive areas ahead of another demanding campaign.

Sources say the Premier League champions have been monitoring the 22-year-old for a number of months.

Bayern Munich have been particularly proactive, contacting Brown’s representatives and formally registering their interest with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German giants see the young German international as a long-term prospect who fits their profile of technically gifted, athletic defenders.

With no release clause in his contract, Frankfurt are in a strong negotiating position and are expected to demand around £52 million for the player.

Any potential deal would represent a significant outlay, reflecting Brown’s growing reputation across Europe.

The coming weeks are set to be pivotal as clubs finalise their summer strategies. Brown’s future remains fluid, with his performances this season having elevated his stock considerably.

Whether he remains in the Bundesliga or secures a high-profile move to the Premier League is yet to be seen.

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