Chelsea are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion ace Georginio Rutter amid concerns they could miss out on another centre-forward, it has been revealed.

Chelsea, like rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, are in the market for a new No 9 who can increase their goal threat. Blues boss Enzo Maresca already has strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu in his squad, though he wants more competition up front.

Chelsea have registered their interest in Liam Delap, who will be available for £30million (€35m / $39.8m) once Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Premier League is confirmed.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk recently that Chelsea have made new approaches for Delap after deciding on him as their main target.

But we revealed on Tuesday that Man Utd have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for the exciting English forward.

Chelsea will continue in their bid to sign Delap, but they are also eyeing alternatives in case he moves to Old Trafford.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that Maresca’s side are ‘closely monitoring’ Rutter and have added the Brighton star ‘to their shortlist’.

While the Frenchman is currently out with a foot problem, his ‘strong season’ with Brighton has impressed Chelsea recruitment staff.

Rutter’s contract may run until June 2028, but he is ‘one to watch’ this summer as Chelsea could swoop for him if other strikers such as Delap head elsewhere.

Brighton want big fee for latest Chelsea target

Rutter has managed eight goals and five assists in 34 games for Brighton this campaign. That is not a blistering record, but the former France U21 international is only 22 years old and has time to develop into a top-class Premier League goalscorer.

Plus, Chelsea like Rutter’s versatility as he can play as a No 9, No 10 or on the right wing.

Brighton broke their transfer record when paying Leeds United £40m (€47m / $53m) for Rutter last summer.

The Seagulls will want to make a big profit when selling and are expected to hand Rutter a major £70m (€82m / $93m) price tag in case Chelsea come calling.

Chelsea have raided Brighton on several occasions previously, for players including Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella as well as former head coach Graham Potter.

