Chelsea are reportedly ready to come back with a new bid for Jamie Gittens, with Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl having publicly discussed the winger’s future.

Chelsea have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, having activated his £30million (€35m / $40.5m) release clause after fighting off Manchester United. Delap had been in advanced talks with United but rejected them in favour of Chelsea so he can play in the Champions League.

The Englishman will provide Nicolas Jackson with competition for a starting spot at centre-forward. Jackson is rated highly at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea chiefs do not want to stunt his development, but they knew Enzo Maresca needed another goalscorer in his squad, which explains the swoop for Delap.

Chelsea’s attack will also be bolstered by the arrival of Estevao Willian, with the exciting Brazilian due to join after playing for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea want a right-footed left winger to join as well as a versatile forward to replace Christopher Nkunku.

Gittens has been described as Chelsea’s ‘priority’ target after they cooled their interest in Nico Williams, with the Spain star in talks to join Barcelona.

Chelsea began the bidding for Gittens at £42million (€49m / $57m), but this was rejected as Dortmund hold out for £50m (€58.5m / $67.5m).

As per an update from football.london, Chelsea are ‘preparing a fresh offer’ for the wide man, with ‘talks ongoing’ between the two clubs as they aim to thrash out a deal.

Dortmund will not stand in Gittens’ way as they know he is keen to move to the Premier League, having already agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea. But the German giants want their valuation to be met first before signing off on his exit.

It is now up to Chelsea to get closer to that £50m price tag. They could do so by increasing the amount that is available through add-ons and other potential bonuses.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 4 that Chelsea had been hoping to snare Gittens before the start of the Club World Cup, only for Dortmund’s strong stance to delay the move.

The England U21 starlet is currently representing Dortmund at the tournament in the US, though these are likely to be his last games for them.

In an interview with German outlet Fussball Transfers, Kehl was asked about Gittens’ prospective transfer. He replied: “We’ve had one or two conversations with Jamie in the last few days.

“He’s professional enough to know he has to perform. That’s also in his nature. Jamie will be important for us in this tournament. And we’ll see what happens after that. But I don’t see him as negative.”

Chelsea could sign both Gittens and Pedro

Chelsea also hold interest in Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Malick Fofana of Lyon as they search for a replacement for Jadon Sancho on the left flank. As things stand, they are prioritising a move for Gittens.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on April 29 that Chelsea had entered talks with Dortmund for the 20-year-old. At that stage, Chelsea were considering a possible swap deal, but Dortmund want pure cash to sell.

Gittens could become the latest graduate of the Manchester City academy to join Chelsea, following players such as Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Delap.

As mentioned previously, Chelsea are hoping to sign a versatile attacker even after adding Gittens to their ranks.

Brighton’s Joao Pedro is on their shortlist and it emerged on Wednesday that Newcastle United are ‘fearful’ they could lose out on the Brazilian to the west London giants.

Morgan Rogers is another option for Chelsea as Aston Villa may have to sell the attacking midfielder due to PSR concerns.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Arsenal are unfazed by the fact Villa want a huge fee for Rogers.

