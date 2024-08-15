Newcastle United’s priority target for what remains of the transfer window is Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but securing a deal is proving to be difficult.

The 24-year-old was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2024 and the Magpies have emerged as the favourites to sign him in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in more competition for the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar and is a known admirer of Guehi.

Newcastle have been locked in talks with Crystal Palace over a transfer but according to Sky Sports News, they have just had a third bid worth around £60m (including add-ons) rejected for Guehi.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent that the Eagles are holding out for around £75m for Guehi and it remains to be seen whether Howe’s side will return with a fourth bid.

But we can exclusively reveal that Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, who isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge, is a target for Newcastle if they miss out on Guehi.

He wasn’t included in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States and has been forced to train with the under-23 squad.

Aston Villa keen on Chalobah; Noni Madueke price revealed

TEAMtalk understands that Aston Villa are also keen on Chalobah and could make a move for him before the end of the window.

The Blues have slapped a £25m price tag on the centre-back and offers are expected for him in the next few weeks – whether any will match their valuation is unclear at this stage.

We can confirm that Chelsea are also open to selling Noni Madueke this summer for £30m and Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in him.

However, the Magpies signing Madueke looks unlikely at this stage unless they are able to sell Miguel Almiron, who has been linked with an exit all summer.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and MLS are interested in Almiron but they are yet to strike an agreement for the Paraguayan international.

Madueke, 22, joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. He’s made 46 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine goals and making three assists.

Chalobah, on the other hand, has gone through periods of being a key player for Chelsea but has fell down the pecking order in recent years.

The 25-year-old made just 13 Premier League appearances last season and Maresca is ready to sanction his exit.

If Newcastle miss out on Guehi, they will be a team to watch out for in the race for the defender, along with Aston Villa.

