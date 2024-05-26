Chelsea transfers: Newcastle stunned as Blues prepare to launch imminent offer for Ligue 1 star

Chelsea and Newcastle have been keeping a close eye on Lyon star Rayan Cherki for a while and the Blues are doing all they can to win the race, per reports.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is keen to pursue a new challenge this summer and it’s thought that a Premier League switch appeals to him.

Cherki broke into the Lyon first team back in 2019 at the age of 16 and has gone on to make 140 appearances for the French club, scoring 17 goals and making 24 assists in the process.

The youngster is versatile and can play as a winger on either flank as well as in his preferred number 10 role.

Cole Palmer has nailed down the attacking midfield position at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea have made signing a new winger one of their top priorities as they look to sell Raheem Sterling.

Newcastle are in a similar situation as Eddie Howe prepares for the departure of Miguel Almiron, who has interest from Saudi Arabia and other Premier League sides.

Cherki certainly has the potential to be an excellent long-term addition for both clubs but Chelsea are the favourites to bring him in.

Chelsea ‘ready’ to launch offer for Newcastle target

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are ‘ready to outbid their rivals’ and sign Cherki this summer.

The youngster is in the final year of his contract with Lyon and an offer of €24m (approx. £20.5m) would be enough to secure his services.

As we’ve previously reported, selling players will be key to Chelsea’s summer transfer window as they aim to balance the books to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Chelsea board will look to offload homegrown players (academy graduates) as their sales represent ‘pure profit’ on the account books, which is beneficial for PSR.

Conor Gallagher is one player who could leave amid serious interest from Tottenham, while Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen are all likely to leave on permanent deals too.

Cherki is one of the players Chelsea will look to sign once the window opens but we understand that selling players is their first port of call.

Whoever is the Blues’ new manager will undoubtedly have some influence on their transfer targets, too.

As things stand, Roberto de Zerbi is the favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino, while Leicester boss Enzo Maresca and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna can’t be ruled out yet.

