Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham have been told their chances of landing Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard this winter, according to reports.

Hazard enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019. After joining from Lille, the Belgian winger went on to register 110 goals in 352 games for the Blues.

He helped them to win a host of trophies, including two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and one FA Cup.

Hazard’s brilliant dribbling and deadly finishing saw him emerge into one of the best players in England. As such, he won the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award in May 2019.

However, his dream was always to represent Real Madrid and that ambition came true shortly afterwards.

The Spanish outfit paid around £150million for his signature, although Hazard has been plagued by injuries and fitness problems since then.

His struggles in Spain have seen him linked with a Premier League return. Chelsea are in the running to re-sign him, although Newcastle and West Ham also hold an interest.

According to Football Espana, who cite Diario AS, Hazard will not be leaving the Bernabeu in January.

He wants to fight for a starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of the campaign. The 30-year-old also has no plans of uprooting his family due to the imminent birth of his fifth child.

However, it will not be the end of the transfer rumours. The report states Hazard will make a decision on his future at the end of the season, should he be unable to get back into Madrid’s team.

That could see the attacker force through an exit. Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham will all be on hand to snap him up, should that happen.

Hazard has made just 56 appearances for Los Blancos so far, scoring five goals.

Chelsea on alert after agent comments

Meanwhile, Chelsea could move for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt after the latest update from his agent, Mino Raiola.

The Blues are sounding out potential centre-back signings amid the uncertainty over Antonio Rudiger’s future. de Ligt is one man who could replace him.

Raiola said, via Fabrizio Romano: “Matthijs de Ligt is now ready for a new step – he thinks that too.”

The representative added: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer.”

However, the Dutchman will not come cheap. Romano claims he has a release clause worth €150m (£128m) which activates in July.

