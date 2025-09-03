Chelsea star rejected late £43m exit offer as ultimate ‘dream’ revealed

Andrey Santos was given the opportunity to leave Chelsea on transfer deadline day but rejected the offer, a journalist has claimed, with the midfielder determined to make a big impact at Stamford Bridge.

Santos joined Chelsea in January 2023 when the Blues paid Brazilian club Vasco da Gama £18million for his services. That came after Chelsea recruitment chiefs were dazzled by the youngster’s goals and performances for Brazil at the 2023 South American U20 Championship.

Santos had a forgettable loan spell at Nottingham Forest – making just two appearances for the side – before joining Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg on a temporary basis in February 2024.

Over 18 months in France, the 21-year-old remarkably captained Strasbourg and became one of their most important players.

He registered 12 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for Strasbourg before returning to Chelsea early this summer.

Santos played four times for Chelsea on their route to Club World Cup glory, while he has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this term.

The hugely exciting starlet is still trying to force his way into Enzo Maresca’s starting lineup, though things could have been far different.

According to Diario AS reporter Eduardo Burgos, Saudi club Al-Qadsiah ‘made a €50m (£43m) offer to Chelsea’ for Santos’ signature.

Al-Qadsiah also could have offered Santos far more money than he currently earns in west London.

However, the player ‘rejected’ the proposal as he ‘believes he’ll get more options at Chelsea’. Maresca’s side also snubbed the bid, viewing Santos as an ‘important part of the team.’

Santos ‘dreams of playing in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil’, and the best way to do that is to make his mark at Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti loves Andrey Santos – journalist

By heading to an inferior competition such as the Saudi Pro League, Santos would move out of the eyeline of Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Burgos adds that Ancelotti ‘adores’ Santos. This means if he starts to pick up regular minutes at Chelsea he stands a good chance of getting into the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Santos’ fortunes have been helped by an injury to Romeo Lavia, though he must still compete with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for a starting spot.

While Santos stayed put, Chelsea managed to offload the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Alex Matos and Ben Chilwell late in the transfer window.

