Chelsea outcast decides next destination but second star refusing to leave

A report has provided an update on the situations of Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling, with the duo not in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea.

Sterling was the first out of the two to join Chelsea, arriving from Manchester City for £47.5million. The winger said he wanted to compete for the Ballon d’Or at Stamford Bridge but has failed to replicate the form he showed at City.

Sterling has fallen down the pecking order and was shipped out on loan to Arsenal last season, though he did not succeed there either.

Disasi, meanwhile, signed for Chelsea from Monaco in a £38.5m deal two years ago.

The defender has gone on to play 61 times for Chelsea in all competitions, contributing five goals.

Disasi has only ever really been viewed as a backup centre-half, and he has yet to feature so far this campaign.

Disasi is a member of Chelsea’s latest ‘bomb squad’, with Maresca preferring other centre-backs such as Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and new arrival Jorrel Hato.

Levi Colwill is also in the squad, though he will miss the majority of the season due to an ACL injury.

According to GiveMeSport, Disasi has picked up interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Their transfer windows remain open, despite it closing in England on Monday.

Saudi club NEOM SC ‘explored a move for Disasi earlier in the window’ and they remain interested.

Disasi would rather head to Turkey, however. This opens up the possibility of a move to a Super Lig giant such as Fenerbahce, Galatasaray or Besiktas.

The Saudis could pay the 27-year-old huge money to move to the Middle East, but he is prioritising playing his football at a relatively high level. A switch to Turkey could happen ‘in the coming days’.

Sterling, in contrast, ‘has no plans’ to move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia. He has been linked with Besiktas but these reports are understood to be ‘wide of the mark’.

It was suggested recently that Chelsea could pay Sterling £10-20m to terminate his contract early. That is described as ‘unlikely’ by this latest update.

READ NEXT 🔵 Chelsea stuffed as Bayern chief reveals shock condition in Jackson loan deal

Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling out of Chelsea plans

Sterling does not want to uproot his family again, especially by heading abroad. He hopes to stay in London by joining a club such as Fulham or Crystal Palace.

Fulham held talks with Chelsea on deadline day but ultimately decided to pursue different options after being put off by Sterling’s big wage demands.

The 30-year-old will have to train with the reserves for the coming months before leaving Chelsea in January.

Chelsea will be frustrated that Sterling is refusing to leave immediately for either Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

Such a move could have seen them recoup funds and also offload Sterling’s £300k-a-week wages.

Instead, Chelsea will be paying Sterling that money while he is not even training with the first team.

Chelsea news: Man Utd claim; new signing ‘scared’

👉 Chelsea stunned as Man Utd plan spectacular GK signing to ‘kick Onana out’ and bump Lammens to No 2 – report

👉 Joao Pedro reveals he was ‘scared’ about how Chelsea ‘superstar’ would react to his signing

QUIZ: Two clubs before