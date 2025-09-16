Chelsea are intensifying their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s talented midfielder Adam Wharton as they look to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The move comes as the Blues seek to address ongoing injury concerns surrounding their highly-rated star, Romeo Lavia, and add depth to their engine room under manager Enzo Maresca.

Lavia, 21, a Belgian international, has shown flashes of brilliance since joining Chelsea but has been plagued by persistent injuries, limiting his ability to become a consistent starter.

Despite Maresca’s high regard for the young midfielder, the manager is now exploring options to reinforce his squad, with Wharton emerging as a prime target.

The 21-year-old Palace star has impressed with his composure, vision, and ability to dictate play, making him an ideal fit for Chelsea’s dynamic system.

Sources indicate that Chelsea view Wharton as a long-term investment, with a potential move initially targeted for the summer of 2026.

However, a January swoop is not being ruled out, as the Blues aim to act swiftly to secure a dominant midfielder capable of sharing the load with their current options…

Chelsea will face competition for Adam Wharton

Wharton’s performances for Palace, where he has established himself as a key player, have put him firmly on Chelsea’s radar, with the club seeing him as a realistic and attainable target.

As we reported on September 9, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are also admirers of Wharton, so the Blues will face competition for his signature.

While Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is also under consideration, sources suggest that a deal for the Cameroonian would be far more challenging, particularly in the January window.

Wharton, by contrast, is viewed as a more feasible option, with Chelsea confident they can negotiate a deal with Palace.

As Maresca continues to shape his squad, the addition of a player like Wharton could provide the stability and creativity Chelsea need to compete at the highest level, both domestically and in Europe, in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

TIMELINE: The incredible rise of Adam Wharton

By Samuel Bannister

February 16, 2022: Signs his first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers after being in the club’s youth ranks since the age of six.

August 10, 2022: Makes his senior debut as a starter in an EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United.

August 27, 2022: Comes on as a half-time substitute for his Championship debut against Stoke City.

August 31, 2022: Earns the player of the match award on his first Championship start against Blackpool.

October 22, 2022: Scores his first goal for Blackburn in a win over Birmingham City.

October 29, 2022: Makes his first assist on his next appearance against Hull City.

May 8, 2023: Scores on the final day of the season against Millwall.

February 1, 2024: Completes a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Palace debut in a league game against Brighton.

April 6, 2024: Provides his first Premier League assist – against Manchester City, no less.

May 21, 2024: Receives his first senior England call-up, just two months after his first cap for the under-21s.

June 3, 2024: Makes his England debut in a friendly against Montenegro.

June 6, 2024: Earns a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but isn’t used at the tournament.

October 17, 2024: Receives a nomination for the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in Europe’s top leagues.

November 3, 2024: Undergoes groin surgery that keeps him out until February.

February 2, 2025: Makes his comeback from injury against Manchester United.

April 12, 2025: Records his first assist post-injury in a defeat at Manchester City.

April 26, 2025: Starts at Wembley as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final.

May 17, 2025: Wharton plays 87 minutes in Crystal Palace’s historic 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

August 10, 2025: Plays 85 minutes in Crystal Palace’s victory over Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield.

September 2, 2025: Wharton is selected for England by Thomas Tuchel but withdraws from the squad due to an ankle injury.

