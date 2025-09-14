Chelsea plotting blockbuster move for €80m Serie A star after scouts left stunned – journalist

Chelsea have identified Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as one of their ‘top’ transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window, while a Premier League playmaker is also being eyed.

The Blues had another busy transfer window, bringing in exciting names such as Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, and Estevao, to name a few.

Enzo Maresca’s side are still on the lookout for more exciting talents, though, with planning for January already underway.

According to journalist Mark Brus, who has been cited by Caught Offside, Chelsea have their eye on Juventus’ 20-year-old star Yildiz.

Brus claims that Chelsea’s scouts were in attendance to watch Yildiz in Juventus‘ dramatic 4-3 win over Inter Milan, in which he scored one goal and provided an assist.

Yildiz shone playing in a free role behind Juve’s main striker Dusan Vlahovic. A versatile player, he can play in any position across the front three – something that appeals to Chelsea.

Brus reports that Yildiz has impressed Chelsea’s scouts and he is on the Blues’ shortlist, along with Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers.

“Yildiz is not necessarily going to be Chelsea’s number one target, I remain informed that that will be Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers,” the journalist wrote.

“However, I just thought I’d post this update as Chelsea scouts were at today’s game and they’ll surely have been impressed with what they saw.

“Reminder: he won’t come cheap – I was last told Juve would want to start negotiations at at least €80m, and that’s probably only risen since then.”

Chelsea weighing up TWO exciting targets

Yildiz was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the summer but the London side ultimately decided to focus on other targets.

The youngster’s €80million (£69m / $94m) price tag makes him a risky signing, given his lack of experience at the highest level, even if he undoubtedly has world-class potential.

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones revealed on September 5 that Chelsea are interested in Villa star Rogers, and they are actively monitoring the situation. Tottenham are also keen on the 23-year-old.

Rogers would perhaps be a safer option than Yildiz given his experience in the Premier League, but he too would be an expensive addition in January.

We understand that Villa could demand upwards of £100million for Rogers in January, and whether that’s enough to put his suitors off remains to be seen.

Chelsea could sign Yildiz or Rogers as an alternative to Xavi Simons, who ultimately signed for Spurs despite them making advances.

