Chelsea in talks to TERMINATE star’s contract at huge expense after failed summer exit

Chelsea are weighing up terminating the contract of Raheem Sterling early so they can get his massive wages off their books and trim down their first-team squad further, a report has claimed.

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £47.5million in July 2022 but has never lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. He has fallen down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order and spent last season on loan at Arsenal.

The winger did little to reignite his career though as he managed just one goal in 28 matches for the Gunners.

TEAMtalk revealed that Sterling was one of seven players Chelsea were hoping to offload before the transfer window closed on Monday evening.

Sources confirmed to us that he was on Fulham’s list of targets. Fulham previously expressed interest in Sterling after learning he was available for transfer at £20m.

However, no such move happened as Fulham and other potential suitors were put off by the forward’s wage demands.

Sterling currently earns a whopping £300,000 a week at Chelsea and does not want to take a huge pay cut when joining his next club.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are discussing ripping up Sterling’s deal two years early to end the saga once and for all.

By letting the former England international become a free agent, Chelsea would be helping him potentially secure a Premier League move next.

But Maresca’s side would have to pay Sterling big money to terminate his contract. The report claims such a process could cost Chelsea anywhere between £10-20m, which is similar expenditure to a new signing in some cases.

YOUR NEXT READ 🔵 Chelsea star rejected late £43m exit offer as ultimate ‘dream’ revealed

Could Raheem Sterling go to Saudi Arabia or Turkey?

Alternatively, a club from abroad could rescue Sterling. Indeed, the transfer window remains open in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico and Portugal.

Victor Osimhen was saved last summer after finding himself out of Napoli’s squad and a Turkish club could rescue Sterling this time around.

The 30-year-old does not appear keen on moving to Saudi Arabia, but such clubs have the best chance of meeting his wage demands.

If no exit can be agreed, then The Times report that Sterling will be forced to train with Chelsea’s reserves until the window reopens in January.

Chelsea news: Ferdinand praise; target’s value soars

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has hailed Chelsea for completing the ‘best value’ signing of the summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have all registered their interest in a classy Aston Villa star, too.

But TEAMtalk can reveal his price tag is set to increase from £80m to £100m by January.

QUIZ: Leaver with the most appearances per year (2015-2024)