Mauricio Pochettino may no longer be the Chelsea manager but the reverberations of his exit could well create a hangover, with a Sky Sports man revealing exactly why the Argentine walked away and with three top candidates already ruled out of the job.

The Argentine coach parted company with Chelsea on Tuesday evening, with the parting of ways officially put down to mutual consent, though with deep divisions within the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. Pochettino had inherited a difficult situation at Stamford Bridge, but had appeared to have stabled the ship after a great run of results during the calendar year so far that had seen the Blues climb the table and finish in sixth place, thus qualifying for the Europa League.

The hunt for his successor begins straight away, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the names of four top candidates who have come under immediate consideration for the Blues hotseat.

And with Chelsea chiefs wanting a young, progressive coach to step into the role, they are relying heavily on data and analytics to ensure they get their next appointment right.

In the meantime, the fallout from Pochettino‘s exit will be felt quite hard by the Blues fanbase and many of their players for some time. We can reveal the Chelsea players were unaware of their coach’s imminent departure until the news actually broke, with Cole Palmer among those to have been hit seriously hard by the news.

The £40m summer signing from Manchester City has thrived under his management and we can reveal has been left feeling distraught by the 52-year-old’s departure.

Why did Pochettino walk away from Chelsea?

His exit though ultimately came about amid serious divisions in the Chelsea board.

We can reveal that Pochettino was against certain plans to sell homegrown players such as Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah this summer, while also unhappy at the lack of long-term vision at the club as well as the communication through boardroom level down towards the first-team management.

And while he chose to walk away on mutual consent now, it was decided that was the best course of action rather than risk a fall-out midway through a second season and when a split would have been seriously more messy.

More evidence around his departure has been provided by reporter Karveh Solhekol, who explained:

“We all know Mauricio Pochettino had quite a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, but it appeared as though things had changed. Results had got better, the fans felt a connection with him, and the team.

“But the season ended and Mauricio had a meeting with the two sporting directors at Chelsea, and they decided after talks to sleep on it. But ultimately both sides felt that going forward they couldn’t make it work, they were on different paths.

“Pochettino revealed he had dinner with Todd Boehly recently and that had gone well, but behind the scenes there has been some doubt. Chelsea are such a big club, politically there is a lot going on.

“Chelsea believe they are a Champions League club. For a variety of reasons, they’ve not met that target. There are no hard feelings between the owners and Mauricio Pochettino, the players like him, and fans like him too.

“It’s a job that takes time. Chelsea managers don’t get a lot of time and it seems like history is repeating itself under the new ownership.”

Pochettino Chelsea pay-off revealed

The former Tottenham and PSG coach leaves Stamford Bridge with a year left on his deal, which will be paid in full and earning the 52-year-old a pay-off of around £7.5m.

Solhekol added: “Pochettino had one year left on his deal and terms of his contract will be honoured.

“One issue was that Chelsea are in the Club World Cup next June (2025) and that is when his contract ends.

“So, Chelsea and Pochettino both had to decide whether to agree a new deal now or go their separate ways.

“Chelsea couldn’t go into next season with a manager whose contract was going to run out during the Club World Cup.

“Chelsea’s leadership group respect the job Pochettino has done and relations were left amicably – they have not been going behind Pochettino’s back and speaking to other managers.

“They want a dynamic coach to work within a structure that is settled and bedded in.

“Pochettino will be in demand this summer and he will be tempted to take a big job if he is offered one.

“Man United have tried to get him several times.”

Next Chelsea manager: Three bosses ruled out

With the Blues now getting their new managerial search underway, much of the focus will turn to the young, progressive coach they want to attract with both Sebastian Hoeness and Kieran McKenna firmly in their sights.

And TEAMtalk sources have stated there is a confidence at Chelsea that the new man can be in place by as soon as this weekend.

Three coaches the Blues will NOT be turning to are former managers Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, all of whom are currently out of work and all of whom were arguably the club’s most decorated managers while at Stamford Bridge.

However, with Behdad Eghbali – who was the main man behind the departure for Pochettino – leading the search, he has decided the club will not be going back to the future and want someone who currently does not have any previous ties with the club.

As a result, the focus will be put very firmly into the hunt for that young coach, with Eghbali understood to be very much in favour of a move for McKenna, whose brand of football is both pleasing on the eye and proven successful, having led Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions.