Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna have both suggested the Chelsea job is not for them

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Brentford manager Thomas Frank have commented on their futures in the game amid links to the top job at Chelsea and following Mauricio Pochettino’s somewhat-surprise exit at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will have known that Chelsea bosses were meeting over Monday and Tuesday to discuss the future of Pochettino as manager and the direction in which the club should take if they did decide to part ways; a move which was ultimately confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Frank and McKenna are two of the names being floated as possible replacements but both are tied to clubs who will take part in the Premier League next season.

The Ipswich Town manager has created considerable buzz after guiding the team back into the top flight while Frank has many admirers thanks to his sterling work keeping Brentford in the Premier League.

McKenna, who has been connected to Chelsea, Brighton, and Manchester United, has rapidly made a name for himself as one of the best coaches in England.

However, he insists that his attention is focused on the Tractor Boys now.

“Look, the club has had such a positive season and has such a positive future ahead,” McKenna said at the League Managers Association awards.

“We’ve achieved so much, it’s been an incredible two years. When you have success like that there always comes speculation and things like that, we’ve seen that every summer.

“But I know how much everyone is looking forward to the season, the club is in a fantastic path and everyone is just really looking forward to the season ahead.”

McKenna believes that the links are a natural byproduct of the success achieved by Ipswich Town in recent campaigns.

“I know what we’ve achieved isn’t a normal thing so there’s always going to be speculation. But that’s not where my focus is… tonight is about what we’ve achieved over the last couple of seasons.

“It’s been a wonderful couple of years so tonight is about celebrating that. I know everyone is looking forward to next season and I know the club is going to be in a really good place going into that season.”

Thomas Frank all but commits to Brentford

Frank says he will probably be in charge of Brentford at the start of the next Premier League season, despite being linked with high-profile jobs at Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

He has insisted that he will never say never when it comes to top jobs but believes he will be in the Brentford dugout next season.

“I will probably be on that touchline on August 17,” Frank told The Athletic.

“I think that will happen. I’m happy here. I’ve said it many times and I mean it.

“It’s close to the perfect football life. I’m not in any rush or searching to do something else but I also think I’ve learned in life I’m open for what can happen.”

Frank may be keeping the door open for a move away from Brentford but is wary of making a big move at this time.

He would also allude to the Chelsea job and other vacancies possibly being a poisoned chalice.

“I can see myself being here for a long period. Can I stay here for seven more years? I don’t know and that’s not that I don’t love Brentford, it’s just: do I want to try something different?

“But I’m very aware the grass is not greener in the garden next door even if it looks like it. Then you get in there, take a closer look and see there are a lot of weeds in the grass.”