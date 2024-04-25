Next Chelsea manager: Amorim hopes lifted as three options emerge to leave Pochettino facing agonising wait

Chelsea will decide the future of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season as three candidates are under consideration to replace the under-fire boss.

The club have had a very hard week and are licking their wounds after a heavy defeat to London rivals Arsenal. The results on the pitch are not the only problem as tensions are also high off the field.

Sources have told TEAMtalk they believe Pochettino is a dead man walking, but if he is to go, who would replace him?

One man who the club have a long-term interest in is Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim. The Sporting boss was spoken to last time Chelsea were looking for a new boss and he impressed the board immensely.

Sources have been stating for the last few weeks that Amorim would be keen to speak to Chelsea again and the club have been notified that he is available for a conversation.

Amorim was in London on Tuesday and held talks with West Ham but is unlikely to take up their offer to take the reigns from David Moyes. He also spoke with Liverpool but won’t take that role after reservations about taking over from the departing Jurgen Klopp.

There will be no decisions made until the season is over and the board are still hopeful of a decent finish to the campaign and a potential European spot. This could swing things but sources were strong in their views regarding the future of Pochettino.

Does the club still have faith in Pochettino?

Some reports have suggested the whole squad want Pochettino to stay but TEAMtalk sources have given a different view and there is a split between those who want to stick and those who want to twist.

There is no doubt there is huge pressure internally and games against Tottenham and Aston Villa are huge in deciding his future.

Chelsea have been looking at alternatives with the work of finding the perfect alternative picking up steam in recent weeks. Co-owner Behdad Eghbali has also been more present at the training ground over the last month to take in what is going on during the week.

It’s a massive few weeks for Chelsea and the future of Pochettino. There can be no more major faults or that will be the final nail in his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Other options under consideration

Along with Amorim, a few other options are also being considered by Chelsea at this stage. As cited by Metro, both Roberto De Zerbi and Hansi Flick are alternative options for Chelsea.

De Zerbi has done an excellent job since arriving at Brighton in September 2022 and it’s no wonder that so many top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Along with Chelsea, the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been linked with the Italian boss in recent months.

Flick is another name who has been linked with the Chelsea job for some time. The former Bayern Munich boss has been spotted at Stamford Bridge on multiple occasions and his CV speaks for itself.

While the 59-year-old didn’t have the best of times as Germany manager, his record at Bayern Munich was very impressive. Winning seven trophies during his two years at the club, it’s no wonder he’s under consideration for the Chelsea job.

