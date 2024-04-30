Chelsea, and not West Ham, reportedly paid for Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim’s flight to London – throwing fresh doubt on manager Mauricio Pochettino’s Stamford Bridge future.

The 39-year-old has been a man in demand in recent weeks, with the Sporting CP coach initially installed as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after Xabi Alonso snubbed their advances and vowed to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Reds reportedly cooled their interest in the former midfielder after flying in to meet West Ham representatives last week – with the Merseyside outfit now pursuing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot instead.

Amorim later apologised to Sporting’s fans and players after meeting with the Hammers, particularly as the Portuguese giants are on the cusp of winning Liga Portugal.

He told reporters at the weekend: “The first thing to say is that the club knew about my trip, that’s the first thing, because it’s important and changes the context. The second thing to talk about is this ‘veil of secrecy’ around the trip.

“I ‘secretly’ parked my car outside, ‘secretly’ walked past 15 people, spoke with the people, took photos with people and got on a plane. It’s important to take away this idea that it was all done behind the club’s back, that didn’t happen.

“And now the most important point, that obviously it was a mistake. The trip, the timing was completely wrong. I didn’t think so at the time but it was wrong, especially when I’m so demanding of my players, and I’m always the first to say that the problems of individuals can’t take over the team, and I’ve taken players out of the team for much less.

“It was my fault, I have to accept that and live with it. I didn’t think it was so bad at the time but thinking back on it it’s very clear. I’ve explained this with the players, the staff, but most important now is to carry on. I’m using the conference here to say sorry to the Sporting fans, the staff and above all to say sorry publicly to the players for the mistake that I made.”

Fresh twist in the Amorim transfer saga

But that has not put an end to the matter. TEAMtalk previously revealed that Amorim was a long-term interest of Chelsea’s and could replace Pochettino, whose side will finish the season trophyless and remain outsiders to qualify for Europe next term.

And after spending nearly £450m on transfers last summer, few of which have paid off thus far, pressure is mounting on the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss to keep his job.

Now, journalist Pedro Sepulveda reports the flight that took Amorim to London on April 22 was actually paid for by Chelsea and not West Ham.

Sepulveda added the Sporting boss met with members of the Blues’ board, that Pochettino will ‘probably’ leave Chelsea this summer and the news about the Hammers paying for Amorim’s trip is ‘fake’.

It seems Pochettino – who signed a two-year contract last July, with a club option of a further year – is running out of time at Stamford Bridge.

Like Graham Potter before him, he has struggled to develop any kind of consistency with Chelsea‘s expensively assembled squad and that could open the door for the former Braga manager.

Since taking over in 2020, Amorim has led Sporting to the Portuguese league title in 2021, the Taca da Liga in 2021 and 2022, and the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira in 2021.

This season, they are in the final of the Taca da Liga, where they face bitter rivals Benfica on Wednesday, and they are five points clear at the top of Liga Portugal with three games remaining.