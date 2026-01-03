Chelsea are reported to have an interest in making Newcastle boss Eddie Howe their next manager

Chelsea have opted to ‘make a move’ for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as an alternative to Liam Rosenior, a spectacular report has claimed, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the club’s plans to quickly land on a successor for Enzo Maresca.

The Blues parted ways with the Italian on Thursday morning after a breakdown in his relationship at Stamford Bridge. Having led Chelsea to a top-four finish and two major trophies in his first season at the helm, his departure, which snowballed quickly, came as something of a surprise.

To that end, sources have explained the surprise role Manchester City have had in Maresca’s exit at Stamford Bridge.

With the club’s Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane taking charge of Sunday evening’s trip to face City at the Etihad, the Blues are wasting little time in their quest to bring in their next manager, which will be the sixth of the BlueCo era after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino and Maresca.

To that end, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher revealed the Blues always had Rosenior in mind as Maresca’s long-term replacement anyway, owing to the excellent work he has done with sister club, Strasbourg.

Now, in light of Maresca being removed, contact over a move to install him as their next manager has already been made; a statement since backed up by Romano, who also claimed the 41-year-old is now a firm favourite to take the job.

And in a further update on his X account on Friday night, Romano shed new light on the situation.

‘Chelsea advance in process to get new head coach as soon as possible with discussions taking place,’ Romano posted.

‘Liam Rosenior remains the leading candidate with talks underway.’

Despite that, a surprise report from Football Insider claims the Blues have also made contact with Newcastle over the possibility of luring Howe away from St James’ Park and into the Chelsea hotseat.

Regarding the reason for Howe being ‘sounded out’, the report explains: ‘Howe, 48, is firmly on Chelsea‘s radar, although it remains to be seen if he would leave Newcastle mid-season to join a club where managers have a notoriously short shelf life.

‘Liam Rosenior, the Strasbourg boss, is a leading contender to succeed Maresca after his two seasons in France working for Chelsea owners BlueCo, but it is understood that Chelsea are considering alternatives to Rosenior who have proven Premier League calibre.’

Chelsea job looks like Rosenior’s as Romano rules out FIVE other options

However, our sources are all adamant that Rosenior is on track to be named the next Chelsea manager, and only a shock U-turn now will hinder their quest to appoint him.

And the move to appoint the 41-year-old, who cut his managerial teeth during an interim spell in charge of Derby County, before taking charge of Hull City in the Championship, looks set to get the green light and with Romano also ruling out moves for a number of other reported options.

To that end, pundit Jason Cundy and Jermaine Pennant are both backing the Blues to opt for Crystal Palace Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract at the season’s end.

Romano, though, is having none of that and has quickly ruled the Austrian, as well as four other alleged candidates, out of the equation.

“Many questions on Oliver Glasner. I can tell you that Oliver Glasner will not be the next Chelsea manager,” Romano stated.

“No contacts ongoing, and despite Oliver Glasner not going to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace, I can tell you that he’s not going to be the new Chelsea manager.

“Then Cesc Fabregas. The decision is very clear. Cesc will not go anywhere now. Cesc stays as Como manager. So, forget about these two names.

“Many of you are asking me about superstars, Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, and Jose Mourinho. Forget about that.

“Chelsea will not go for that kind of solution, so Chelsea are looking for someone who can be a perfect fit for their project.

“For Liam Rosenior, Chelsea are really, really discussing his name internally.

“If you remember, when I released the video about Enzo Maresca and the interest of Manchester City a few weeks ago, here on my channel on YouTube, I told you Liam Rosenior is a manager who is really, really appreciated by Chelsea.

“And so, in that moment, there were already some reports on social media accounts mentioning my name, of course, and Liam Rosenior, and I maintain that name because Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate in this moment to become the new Chelsea manager.”

