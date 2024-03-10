Next Chelsea manager: Jose Mourinho breaks silence over shock return talk with Pochettino tenure at breaking point

Jose Mourinho has opened up on his return to management amid growing rumours that a shock return to Chelsea could be on the cards to replace the under-pressure Mauricio Pochettino.

The ‘Special One’ is currently out of work following his exit from Italia giants Roma in January, having spent two-and-a-half-years at the Olympic Stadium.

And despite having antagonised a section of the Chelsea fans during his spells in charge of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham, the majority of Stamford Bridge still have great admiration for a man who won them three Premier League titles.

However, the relationship between current boss Pochettino and the Blue fans is said to be at breaking point following a series of disappointing results, culminating in last weekend’s hugely disappointing 2-2 draw at Brentford, when his side had been 1-0 up and dominating.

After squandering that lead, the away fans turned their anger away from owner Todd Boehly and directly at Pochettino before then seemingly chanting for Mourinho‘s return.

The 61-year-old appears to be enjoying his time away from football and was in Saudi Arabia as he attended the F1 GP in Jeddah, having previously watched Anthony Joshua beat Francis Ngannou on Friday night.

And when asked if he was ready to resume his coaching career, Mourinho told beIN Sport: “I’m not in a rest, I want to work.

“I want to work but I just don’t want to have the wrong decision. I have to wait for the right one, the one that motivates me. But if I could work tomorrow I would work tomorrow.”

Mourinho hungry for more success

In a subsequent interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho was keen to stress he was still proud of what he achieved at Roma, who he led to successive European finals – winning the Europa Conference League in 2021/22.

“I hope so, I want to,” said Mourinho when asked if was ready to return to the dugout.

“You know Roma was great because we had two European finals in two years and that’s hard at a club that never did it. Now I have to wait for the right opportunity.

“I want to work tomorrow if possible, but I don’t want to make the wrong decision.”

As for Pochettino, he’ll be hoping his Chelsea side can return to winning ways when they host Newcastle in the Monday Night Football.

However, they still remain 11th in the Premier League table and it would take a miracle to qualify for European football.

