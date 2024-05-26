Enzo Maresca is a serious contender to become Chelsea boss

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino and have drawn up a shortlist of exciting targets.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Friday that Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna, Roberto de Zerbi and Ruben Amorim are all in the thinking of the Blues’ hierarchy.

Sources informed us that all four of those candidates could hold interviews with Chelsea in the coming days as they step up their pursuit of a new manager.

Reports suggest that Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also held ‘several rounds of discussions’ with the London club.

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Maresca has spoken with Chelsea and is very interested in taking the job at Stamford Bridge.

He led Leicester City to the Championship title this season – securing their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Foxes would no doubt be disappointed to lose their manger before their top flight campaign begins but the coach would find it difficult to turn down the Chelsea job, per reports.

Enzo Maresca tipped to accept Chelsea job

Romano has provided an update on Maresca’s links with the Chelsea job – suggesting that he’d have no hesitation if given the chance to be in the Stamford Bridge dugout next term.

He has also been offered the opportunity to manage Sevilla but would rather stay with Leicester than join the Spanish club.

“Enzo Maresca favours Premier League over any other league despite approaches from Sevilla, already rejected,” Romano wrote on X.

“He’s waiting for Chelsea decision after talks in the recent days — release clause is around €10m after getting promoted. Leicester City also waiting for that.”

Maresca is being seriously considered by Chelsea. Our sources say that the Blues are aware he would be an “underwhelming” appointment for the fans but they “don’t seem to care.”

Maresca’s way of playing, success with Leicester and ethos gained from being a pupil of Pep Guardiola make him an attractive prospect to Chelsea.

Chelsea’s decision on their new manager is not far away and whoever is appointed will be expected to bring success and trophies back to Stamford Bridge.

Leicester will also want to know the fate of their boss sooner rather than later so they can appoint a new manager and give them time to plan for the upcoming campaign

