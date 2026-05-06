Francesco Farioli, Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso are all contenders for the Chelsea vacancy

Chelsea continue their extensive hunt for a new permanent manager, with sources confirming fresh contacts with several leading candidates, though two top candidates now look likely to make the move, while a third has effectively been ruled out from what still remains a wide-open race.

The Blues are under the caretaker control of Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane for the remainder of the season as Chelsea do their due diligence on a number of potential long-term replacements for Liam Rosenior, who fell on his sword last month after lasting just 23 games in the job.

Among those approached is Francesco Farioli, currently enjoying a successful spell at Porto, with sources revealing his name was one being ‘deeply discussed’ by the Blues hierarchy as a potential option.

The Italian tactician has been sounded out, though insiders stress a move to Stamford Bridge remains highly improbable.

Farioli is understood to be content in Portugal and committed to his project there.

The Blues had also made earlier contact before their pursuit of Rosenior. Farioli enjoys a strong relationship with the Porto hierarchy and has a leading role in building the side, something he would not have at Chelsea.

Xabi Alonso also remains a popular choice internally, yet the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder would need significant assurances regarding his authority, particularly the freedom to bring in experienced professionals during the summer window.

As it stands, sources understand the Spaniard will need significant persuading to take on the job, especially given the fragility around the shelf-life of Chelsea managers. Furthermore, it’s understood the 44-year-old is likely to hold out for potential openings at either Liverpool or Bayern Munich instead, two of his former clubs.

Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, is also no longer considered a frontrunner following his public dissatisfaction with how Crystal Palace handled the sales of his star players, raising concerns about alignment with Chelsea’s operating model.

While those three candidates appear to have slipped down the thinking for various reasons, Chelsea do have two names very much in their thinking – one of whom now looks a strong candidate for the job…

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Next Chelsea manager: Two names leap to front of BlueCo’s thinking

With the Blues sensing an opportunity, we understand that Andoni Iraola has emerged as a particularly admired figure and is now seen internally as a very strong candidate for the job.

The Spaniard’s impressive work at Bournemouth has caught the eye of Chelsea’s hierarchy, especially his ability to deliver consistent results despite the departure of several key players.

Sources highlight his professionalism in never publicly complaining about squad sales, an attitude that has won favour at Stamford Bridge. His resilience and tactical acumen make him a strong contender in the eyes of the club’s decision-makers.

Cesc Fabregas is another name viewed favourably, given his pedigree and understanding of the club.

However, luring the former Chelsea midfielder away from Como appears difficult, especially as the Blues struggle to convince elite managers of the project’s appeal. Like many of the other top candidates, he would want assurances that he would be able to build his own squad and not be dictated to by the model.

A recurring issue hindering progress is Chelsea’s structure, in which sporting directors and owners wield considerable influence. This setup has, according to sources, deterred several top-tier candidates who prefer greater managerial autonomy.

The search continues, with the club working methodically to identify the right fit.

Senior players are also said to be eager for a figure who commands instant respect and boasts a proven history of success.

As the season draws to a close, pressure mounts on Chelsea to appoint a manager capable of restoring stability and ambition to a club who look miles away from the force they once were.

Reports from Spain on Tuesday evening, meanwhile, claimed a Barcelona icon was also open to the potential job opening at Stamford Bridge in a move that would certainly deliver the wow factor.

One name also scrubbed off the list is Fabian Hurzeler, after he agreed a new deal with Brighton, and after sources revealed that Chelsea had made some checks on the 33-year-old’s availability.

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