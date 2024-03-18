Next Chelsea manager: Blues hit immediate hurdle as interest is revealed in manager of Euro giants

This summer could see the biggest manager merry-go-round for a long time with a number of sides looking at making changes in their respective dugouts.

Several Premier League sides are potentially set to change their managers and Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has emerged on the shortlists of multiple clubs.

Inzaghi has been hugely impressive in Italy, picking up trophies and unexpectedly leading Inter to the cusp of Champions League glory, only to be toppled by Manchester City in last year’s final.

The incredible turnaround at a side who were struggling to recapture the European success of previous years has put him on the radar of the likes of Chelsea, who are still undecided on the course of action they will take in the summer with their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues’ boss is under increasing pressure, with his team currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea do still have hope of lifting a trophy this season and will face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final next month, which has helped keep Pochettino in his job for now.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd learn prohibitive new price as Everton use Chelsea transfer as benchmark for elite star

Luring Inzaghi away from Inter will be very difficult

TEAMtalk sources have stated that luring Inzaghi away from the San Siro will not be easy for Chelsea and his other suitors due to the former striker enjoying his time at the club.

Along with Chelsea, Liverpool have also been linked with Inzaghi as they look to bring in a replacement for Jurgen Klopp

The highly-regarded coach’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, however, and TEAMtalk understands that there is some hope that he could be convinced to make a move.

Inter are far form finished with Inzaghi, though, and are keen to keep him the helm of their football operations, with talks over a new deal opened only last week.

Chiefs at the Italian club met with his representatives in Madrid to begin the process of tying him down for the foreseeable future.

TEAMtalk sources state there is a desire from all parties to get the deal done and keep the trajectory going at the club, which sees them 14 points clear the the top of the Serie A table and on track for their first title in 3 years.

Inter fans adore Inzaghi and have made it clear they don’t want him to leave.

The Nerazzurri are working to keep key players at the club at the request of the 47-year-old so that he knows he is backed by a board who share the same vision for progress.

DON’T MISS: Brutal Chelsea plan to axe Raheem Sterling revealed amid winger’s shocking run of form