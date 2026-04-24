Chelsea have Julian Nagelsmann as their dream managerial target, though Xabi Alonso is another option

Julian Nagelsmann remains Chelsea’s dream managerial target, but TEAMtalk understands the club have yet to make any formal approach as they begin a thorough due diligence process on a wide pool of candidates, including two Saudi Arabia-based managers and a Liverpool legend.

Liam Rosenior was sacked earlier this week after just 106 days in charge, having seen Chelsea lose five successive games, all without scoring a goal, in what was a first for the club since 1912.

In the hours before his dismissal was confirmed, our correspondent Graeme Bailey lifted the lid on the ‘irreparable rift’ between the players and Rosenior that had rapidly led to his dismissal.

Having removed the 41-year-old from his role, the Blues have moved quickly behind the scenes to assess their options, with a number of names already emerging.

As exclusively revealed on Thursday, Matthias Jaissle – often labelled the ‘new Nagelsmann’ – is among those under consideration, alongside Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Cesc Fabregas.

However, the situation remains fluid.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has provided the latest insight into Chelsea’s thinking as they map out their next move.

“As it stands, Chelsea don’t know who their next head coach will be, but that is not a shock and shouldn’t be – this time last week they were still backing Rosenior and had belief that he would be in charge next season,” Bailey explained to us.

“There were some doubts within the hierarchy, that is true, but the performances coupled with the reaction of the dressing room was the main reasoning behind the change.

“But off the field, Chelsea are pushing on, and sources are telling me that Julian Nagelsmann is the dream appointment. He was the man the club’s co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly wanted in 2023.

“And whilst Nagelsmann rejected them then, it is pointed out to me that he liked the club and the people, and wanted to join them, but there were issues over the plans.

“Could that be overcome? Never say never. Chelsea are truly ambitious and know they need to get this right.”

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Next Chelsea manager: Liverpool icon also in the frame

Bailey also confirmed that a wide range of alternatives are being explored, with intermediaries actively putting forward candidates.

“They already have a host of names being put to them, and as we revealed earlier in the week one of the more interesting ones is Matthias Jaissle – the man labelled the new Nagelsmann. He is certainly one to keep an eye on.

“Jaissle left RB Salzburg to move to Saudi Arabia, and he is not the only Pro League-based name. In the last day or so, I am told to keep an eye on former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi – currently at Al-Hilal, he could be a fascinating option.

“Another with Italian connections and Chelsea links is Como’s Cesc Fabregas, who has performed brilliantly since taking charge and has caught the eye of the club’s hierarchy.

“And another Spaniard linked is Xabi Alonso – basically the message is, not a stone is going to be left unturned by Chelsea.”

Alonso remains out of work, having been sacked by Real Madrid in January.

He has been strongly linked with the Liverpool job, but the Reds are now expected to stand by Arne Slot, likely meaning Alonso will have to look elsewhere.

Bailey also stressed that Chelsea are not solely focused on overseas appointments.

“And we must also bear in mind they might not stray abroad. There are plenty of Premier League-based options. They are very much open to appointing either someone with Premier League experience or a big-name coach who will command instant respect from the players.

“With that, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola have impressed and are on the radar, and Eddie Howe is one to keep an eye on too, with his situation at Newcastle far from certain.”

With Chelsea casting the net far and wide and no immediate rush to appoint, the coming weeks are set to be crucial as they look to land the right figure to lead the next phase of their project.

The prospect of Fabregas returning to England is certainly not an option that can be dismissed.

Indeed, we revealed back on April 13 that the Spaniard had already been earmarked by both Chelsea and Arsenal as a future managerial option amid doubts over Rosenior and, indeed, Mikel Arteta.

However, former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Fabregas to avoid the ‘mess’ his old club are currently in, advising the Como boss why a glitzy move elsewhere would ‘make the most sense’.

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