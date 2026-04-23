Matthias Jaissle, the manager of Al-Ahli, has been targeted by Chelsea

Matthias Jaissle has emerged on Chelsea’s radar as the club continue their detailed search for a new manager, with TEAMtalk understanding that groundwork has already been carried out on the highly-rated German coach and with two current Premier League bosses also under consideration.

Chelsea moved swiftly to part company with Liam Rosenior on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion – their seventh loss in eight Premier League matches and a fifth in a row without scoring a goal – the first time that has happened to the club since 1912.

While the plan had been to keep Rosenior in place until the end of the season before reviewing his future, that changed once the hierarchy became aware that the dressing room had turned against him.

The decision was accelerated ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Leeds United, with the club keen to act decisively at a critical point in the campaign.

Calum McFarlane has since been placed in interim charge for the remainder of the season, giving Chelsea the time they need to carry out a thorough process in appointing a permanent successor.

TEAMtalk understands that Jaissle is among a number of names being assessed.

The 38-year-old, who made a surprise move from RB Salzburg to Al-Ahli in 2023, is open to a return to European football and has impressed with his progressive coaching style and work within structured systems.

Jaissle has long been regarded by some within the game as the ‘new Julian Nagelsmann’, although he has previously played down those comparisons. Speaking in 2022, he said: “I’m not Julian Nagelsmann 2.0. I’m Matthias Jaissle!”

He is also a disciple of Ralf Rangnick, the influential coach whose methods have shaped the careers of Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Oliver Glasner – a coaching lineage that only adds to his appeal for clubs seeking modern, high-intensity football.

Since stepping into management, Jaissle, still only 38, has amassed an impressive 65.98% win percentage record, claiming successes in 159 of 241 matches thus far.

However, as we understand, he is far from the only name in the frame, with four other options also under consideration at Stamford Bridge…

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Next Chelsea manager: problems emerge with Nagelsmann

Sources indicate that Chelsea have already done significant background work on Jaissle, in a similar vein to their long-standing admiration for Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann is someone the club’s ownership love, but they are fully aware that persuading him to make the move to West London would be difficult – though not impossible.

Reports elsewhere suggests Nagelsmann has already ruled himself out of the running for the Chelsea job, though we understand they are yet to make contact with his representatives and still hope to present their project to him.

As such, he remains a ‘dream target’ rather than a straightforward appointment.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace boss Glasner and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola continue to be monitored, while Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has also been put forward and is gaining attention for his work in Italy.

We reported on April 13 that Chelsea bosses were impressed by the Spaniard and had already noted the fine job he was doing in Serie A.

Chelsea are not going to rush the appointment, with sources inside the club indicating they have compiled a long list of options they like and will continue their due diligence in the coming weeks.

With multiple profiles under consideration, the focus remains on identifying a head coach capable of restoring stability and driving the club forward after a turbulent end to the season.

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