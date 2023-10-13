Next Chelsea superstar bursts onto scene with three records smashed on international stage

Chelsea fans can start to get excited about teenage attacker Kendry Paez, as the starlet has broken numerous records while on international duty with Ecuador.

Paez is a 16-year-old attacking midfielder who can also operate as a right winger. He came through the Independiente del Valle academy before making his senior debut for the Ecuadorian outfit in February, during which he got on the scoresheet.

Paez went on to make 21 appearances for Independiente del Valle, registering two goals and one assist. His great performances for the club saw several European clubs sit up and take notice, including Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Ultimately, though, it was Chelsea who won the race for Paez. On June 5, the Blues announced that they had completed a deal with Independiente del Valle.

Due to Paez’s tender age, he will not be able to play for Chelsea until the 2025-26 season, when he turns 18 years old. But it looks like Chelsea will have a gem on their hands by then.

In September, Paez earned his first call up to the Ecuador national team, having previously represented his country at U17 and U20 level. The versatile attacker was left on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to Argentina on September 8, but he was handed his senior debut against Uruguay four days later.

At the age of just 16 years, four months and eight days, Paez became the youngest player in Ecuador’s history and the youngest player in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying history. He even registered an assist as Ecuador beat Uruguay 2-1, setting up Felix Torres for the winner.

Paez was at it again on Friday, as he sent a composed finish past Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra to help Ecuador pick up another 2-1 victory. That goal makes Paez the youngest scorer in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying history, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano added that Paez’s capture ‘looks like a great piece of business’ as the player clearly has a very bright future.

Chelsea officials will hope Paez can continue his exciting development ahead of his switch to West London in 2025.

