Next two Chelsea transfers decided after €20m bid, with another star to leave for Crystal Palace

Chelsea have submitted a €20m bid to Santos for their young attacker Deivid Washington and have instantly identified his next step if he signs, according to reports.

It was originally revealed by Globo that Chelsea were bidding for Deivid. The news has since been verified by Fabrizio Romano and more local sources such as the Daily Mail. According to Romano, Santos are set to accept the offer from Chelsea.

Deivid is only 18 years old, but already has 16 senior appearances and two goals to his name for Santos. The Brazilian outfit are ready to cash in, though, after already selling Angelo Gabriel to Chelsea this year too.

Romano has revealed that Deivid has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has made it clear that he wants to join them. As such, Santos will not stand in his way.

However, immediately after signing for Chelsea, Deivid will be due for a second transfer of 2023. The club’s plan is to immediately send him out on loan to Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg are also owned by Todd Boehly, which makes moving players between the two clubs fairly simple.

In this case, a spell would allow Deivid to continue his development before becoming someone Chelsea can use for their own first team. Acclimatising to European football will be another important step for the South American prospect.

Mainly a centre-forward, Deivid can also play on the wing occasionally. In the long term, Chelsea are looking for more reliable attackers after generally struggling for goals last season, but Deivid will not be their instant answer.

Instead, speculation continues about a possible part-exchange deal with Juventus involving Romelu Lukaku that would enable them to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea set to sanction Hall exit

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also discussing another loan move for someone they already have at their disposal.

According to the South London Press, Crystal Palace remain keen to take Lewis Hall to Selhurst Park for a season after his breakthrough year at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to present Hall with a new contract before allowing him to leave on loan in order to continue his development.

He could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher, who were also Chelsea academy graduates that went on loan to Crystal Palace to aid their development.

Hall impressed with his versatility in a season of very few positives for Chelsea last term. But the 18-year-old may still be sent away by the club so he can keep up his progress.

Once again, Romano has verified the news and confirmed talks are at an advanced stage for Palace to take Hall. Indeed, the deal is close to being agreed.

Hall earned his first nine Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2022-23 and was also their Academy Player of the Year.

