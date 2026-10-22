Chelsea ready to invest a fortune to sign world-class star after he destroyed Man Utd

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Nico Paz, who starred against Manchester United in the Champions League in midweek, according to the Italian media, but the Blues will face competition from two major clubs, including Arsenal.

Since leaving Real Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024, Paz has established himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world.

The 22-year-old has scored 23 goals and given 22 assists in 85 appearances for the Serie A club so far in his career.

Paz has also established himself in the Argentina squad and has been tipped to succeed Lionel Messi as the number 10 for his country.

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi told Sky Sport Italia on October 7: “Nico Paz is world-class, both in terms of his work ethic and his talent.

“He knows a player needs to deserve it every day, but he has what it takes certainly to take that role, and I wish him the brightest possible future.”

On Wednesday, Paz blew away the Italian media with his performance for Como in their 4-1 victory over Manchester United at home in the Champions League.

The Argentina international scored two goals and provided an assist.

It has now emerged that Chelsea, who appointed former Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as their manager in the summer of 2026, are keen on a 2027 deal for Paz.

Chelsea target Nico Paz

TuttoMercatoWeb has reported that Chelsea are monitoring the youngster and are not afraid to go big for him.

The report in the Italian news outlet has stated: ‘Nico is on a new path, even on a personal level: he is growing physically and athletically.

‘He may have lost 5% of his brilliance, but he has gained it in muscle, centre of gravity, stamina, and strength.

‘And this is certainly something that appeals, and not a little, to the big European clubs, because this is the direction modern football is taking: class and pure technique combined with a strong physicality.

‘This is why Europe’s big clubs are constantly monitoring him.

‘Sure, he’ll cost a fortune, but Chelsea, for example, isn’t afraid to invest.

‘In their latest league outings in Serie A, and even in the Champions League, Blues players have been keeping a close eye on him, both at De Kuip and during the last match in Florence.

‘The costs? Extremely high, as Como paid €60 million for him.

‘Real Madrid have an exclusive buyback agreement of €80 million set for the summer of 2027, otherwise they’ll get a percentage of the resale price.

‘In other words: if Chelsea want Paz, then they’ll have to pay dearly, especially since part of that proceeds will go to the Blancos anyway.

‘But the Blues (and they’re not the only ones) continue to monitor him, game after game…’

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Arsenal and Real Madrid keen on Nico Paz

Paz is one of the best young attackers in the world, and it would be a surprise if it were only Chelsea who had taken a shine to him.

Premier League champions Arsenal and LaLiga giants Real Madrid, too, are said to be keen on a 2027 deal for Paz.

Last month, Bernabeu Digital reported that Arsenal want to sign Paz from Como.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet claimed that the north London club could make a move for the Argentine star in 2027.

Madrid, too, are keeping tabs on the youngster they initially sold to Como in 2024.

The Spanish and European giants have the option to bring Paz back to the Bernabeu for €80m (£67m, $89.6m).

The Touchline posted on X at 8am on October 1: “EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid are monitoring Nico Paz closely as they seem to struggle in creative football.

“Florentino Perez himself is a big fan of the player and is on the player’s trail, as the club will assess in the next summer if they will act on the €80m buyback clause they set for his departure.”

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