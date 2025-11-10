Chelsea are trying to beat several other clubs in the race for Como star Nico Paz, it has been claimed.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have ‘made an official enquiry’ for Paz, in an attempt to set up a stunning 2026 transfer for the attacking midfielder. The Blues have been dazzled by Paz’s ‘soaring potential’ and aim to sign him before his value ‘reaches €100million’ (£88m / $116m).

Paz is viewed as ‘one of the most sought-after playmakers in Europe’, and Chelsea want to see if he will be available for transfer next summer.

Who is Nico Paz, Chelsea’s latest target?

Was born in Tenerife but represents Argentina at international level

Spent eight years on Real Madrid’s books before joining Como in August 2024

Has flourished under Como boss – and ex-Chelsea star – Cesc Fabregas

However, Chelsea are far from alone in pursuing the maestro. Arsenal are ‘trying to persuade Paz to consider a Premier League switch’, while Tottenham Hotspur have had ‘an initial approach rejected’.

Given Paz’s fantastic displays in Serie A, it is no surprise Italian giants are looking to prise him away from Como. CaughtOffside add that Inter Milan could submit a €58m (£51m / $67m) bid to sign him before his value skyrockets beyond €100m.

Then there is the small matter of Real Madrid. The report claims Xabi Alonso’s side have ‘significant leverage’ over Paz’s future due to a sell-on clause and two buy-back options.

READ NEXT ⚡ John Terry lauds ‘absolutely petrifying’ Chelsea star and taunts Arsenal

Chelsea deal would need Real Madrid approval

Madrid included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the €6m deal which took the 21-year-old to Como last year. Los Blancos can also re-sign Paz for €9m (£8m / $10m) in 2026, or for €10m (£9m / $11.5m) in 2027.

Madrid holding partial control over Paz’s future means it will be ‘complicated’ for a club such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs or Inter to snare him.

CaughtOffside is not the most reliable news outlet around, so we must wait and see if other sources confirm or deny Chelsea’s alleged approach for Paz.

What is certain is that Paz is on course to reach the elite level of European football. Despite his tender age, he quickly established himself as a key player for Como last season, notching six goals and nine assists in 35 league appearances.

Paz has followed that up with four goals and four assists in 11 Serie A games so far this term.

Paz operated as a centre-forward and right winger towards the end of last season, but he is getting to play in his favoured No 10 role more often this campaign.

Do Chelsea actually need Paz?

There is no doubt Paz is an exciting playmaker, but he would struggle to walk into Enzo Maresca’s starting eleven when all players are fit.

Cole Palmer is Chelsea’s first-choice No 10, and he is aiming to return from a groin injury in December.

Chelsea also invested £60m to sign Joao Pedro over the summer, while Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso could both become permanent members of Maresca’s squad in future.

As such, Chelsea already appear well-stocked in the central attacking midfield position, with other areas in greater need of reinforcements.

The Blues are hoping sign a new goalkeeper and centre-back in 2026. They might also need a new defensive midfielder to help out Moises Caicedo, given the injury woes suffered by Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo.