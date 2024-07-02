Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams is reportedly ready to snub a huge offer to join Chelsea this summer as he holds out for a move elsewhere.

The 21-year-old Spain international was Bilbao’s standout performer in LaLiga last season with five goals and 11 assists and has carried that form into Euro 2024 with his superb displays for Spain as La Roja prepare to play Germany in their quarter-final tie on Friday.

Williams has attracted interest from numerous clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona, and his performances in Germany have only served to highlight how good a signing he could become for one of those clubs mentioned.

The fact that the attacker is also available for what appears to be a bargain €55m (£46.5m) due to a release clause in his contract, makes a transfer even more attractive.

Reports in Spain suggest that Chelsea have made an approach for Williams through an intermediary, however, the Premier League side have been told that the winger’s preference is to join Barca instead.

The report claims that the Stamford Bridge outfit have been advised to be patient during negotiations and that they could take advantage of Barcelona’s financial situation. The Catalan side remain in a position where they need to sell first before they can buy, which leaves the door ajar for Enzo Maresca’s men.

Chelsea happy to meet Williams asking price

For their part, Chelsea have indicated that they are prepared to meet Williams’ release clause as well as pay the winger a signing-on fee between €15m (£12.7m) and €20m (£16.9m).

When asked about his future last week, Williams said: “Everything that comes from outside is good, it means I’m doing my job well. Every kid dreams of being noticed by big clubs.

“I’m focused on doing well at the European Championship and whatever comes after that I’ll find out because these days I’m totally disconnected.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sport last week, Spain and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal made it clear that he is keen to see Williams join him as a teammate at the Camp Nou this summer.

“We get along very well, and you can see that on the pitch too, that we are very close, that we are very good friends, and that is the most important thing to have the connection on the pitch,” Yamal said.

“I wish Nico could come to Barca.”