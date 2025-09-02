Nicolas Jackson’s agent has issued a stomach-churning statement in which he has congratulated himself for helping his client secure a move to Bayern Munich and pushing through a deal that initially went against Chelsea’s will.

The Senegalese striker spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge after arriving in a £32m (€37.5m, $43m) move from Villarreal in summer 2023. The forward signed an eight-year deal with Chelsea upon his arrival.

However, some 25 months after his arrival, Jackson is on the move again, this time joining Bayern Munich in an initial loan deal that could be ultimately worth up to £84m (€96m, $112m). That deal includes a hefty £14m (€16m, $18.7m) loan payment just to cover this season alone.

Jackson’s move, though, did not come without some hurdles. The transfer had been expected to go through on Saturday, before an untimely injury to summer signing Liam Delap – one of the players who had forced Jackson down the Stamford Bridge pecking order – saw Enzo Maresca put the brakes on the deal.

But with Jackson and his agent adamant they would not return to south-west London and the player had his heart set on the move to join the Bundesliga champions, Chelsea were forced to sanction the deal after all.

As a compromise, the Blues agreed to recall Spanish striker Marc Guiu, some 26 days after his season-long loan move to Sunderland.

With Jackson’s transfer ultimately going through, though, on deadline day, Jackson’s agent, Ali Barat, has released a statement detailing the finances involved in the deal and congratulating himself on helping push through what he has billed a ‘groundbreaking transfer’.

It read: “Ali Barat redefines the game again Nicolas Jackson to FC Bayern Munich.

“A world-record loan. A visionary transfer. Another Ali Barat masterclass.

“Epic Sports proudly confirms that Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson has joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan with a mandatory buy option of €81,5 million (£70.5m).

“This groundbreaking move includes a world-record €16.5million (£14.3m) loan fee and a future sale percentage, one of the most ambitious and complex deals of the summer transfer window.

“But beyond the numbers, this is a story of persistence, resilience, and elite career strategy….”

Jackson’s agent salutes himself for securing star’s Chelsea exit

Revealing how his persistence ultimately convinced Chelsea to grant the player his exit wish, Barat continued: “When the deal seemed off course, Ali Barat fought relentlessly behind the scenes, never losing focus, never giving up.

“In the face of changing circumstances and late reversals, he remained calm, adaptive, and determined to secure what was best for his player.

“At just 24, Nicolas Jackson has already demonstrated his ability to rise under pressure from LaLiga to the Premier League, and now to the Bundesliga with one of the most iconic institutions in world football.

“His physical intensity, sharp movement, and ability to break defensive lines make him an ideal fit for Bayern’s attacking philosophy.

“This is more than a transfer. It’s a strategic statement.

“It’s the continuation of a career meticulously shaped over time, through decisive planning and unwavering belief.

“But this move isn’t just about talent. It’s about vision.

“Ali Barat once again demonstrates his exceptional ability to navigate a turbulent market with clarity, precision, and anticipation. Where others react, he builds. Where others stall, he delivers.”

Barat said in the release: “At Epic Sports, we don’t wait for the right opportunity; we build it.

“Nicolas needed a platform that matches his ambition.

“At Bayern, he finds a structure of excellence, a football identity tailored to his strengths, and a project that will allow him to write the next chapter of his legacy.”

