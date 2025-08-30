Chelsea have accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for the services of Nicolas Jackson on loan with an option to buy – and the sums for each part of the deal are higher than you might expect.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal two years ago as a player there were high hopes for. With 30 goals to his name across two seasons with the Blues, he hasn’t done too badly, but he has also missed several chances and doubts have set in about whether he’s good enough to be their long-term frontman.

Those doubts were plain for all to see when Chelsea bought two new strikers this summer in the shape of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro from Brighton, both of whom have already got off the mark for their new club.

After falling down the pecking order, Jackson became a target for various clubs, with Bayern Munich first denying their interest but it soon becoming clear they were the leading candidates to take the Senegal international away from Stamford Bridge.

Now, the reigning Bundesliga champions have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Jackson on an initial loan deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern will be paying €15m (£13m/$17.5m) just for the privilege of having Jackson on loan.

After he completes his loan spell, which will be his first taste of German football, Jackson could become a Bayern player on a permanent basis, since they have also secured an option to buy him.

Remarkably, Romano explains that the package would be worth €80m (£69.2m/$93.5m) and include a sell-on clause.

However, that €80m figure seems to include the loan fee, since Florian Plettenberg – whose news broke simultaneously to Romano’s this morning – has specified that the option to buy will be worth €65m (£56.2m/$76m).

If activated, taking into account the £13m already due to be received, that would make Jackson the second most expensive player to be sold by Chelsea in their history, after only Eden Hazard with his 2019 move to Real Madrid.

Jackson salary split explained

However, it’s stressed that the clause for Jackson’s permanent transfer is not an obligatory one. Bayern don’t have to buy him if they decide against it.

And with Harry Kane as their main striker, Jackson might have his work cut out to prove himself at the Allianz Arena at first. But he will be hoping for a revival in Germany and to make the most of the opportunities that do come his way.

Jackson and his agent, Ali Barat, will now fly to Germany to finalise the move.

In a further boost to Chelsea’s finances, Plettenberg has confirmed Bayern will be covering Jackson’s full salary – believed to be around £100,000 per week – for the duration of his loan spell.

As a reminder, Chelsea reportedly paid £32m to sign Jackson from Villarreal. With his best goal tally for a Premier League season being 14, critics would question if he really has become more than twice as valuable since then.

Meanwhile, on the signings front, Chelsea have secured a unique double deal with Brighton.

The additions of Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso to the BlueCo stable have been agreed, with any fears over the latter’s medical allayed.

The latest reports have specified whether each player will be joining Chelsea or Strasbourg, the other club under the same ownership group.

