Nicolas Jackson highlights troubling reason top stars will start snubbing Chelsea

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has suggested top strikers may look down on signing for the Blues thanks to a reason the club can do little about.

Jackson, a £32m signing from Villarreal last summer, has endured a mixed bag since arriving at Stamford Bridge. The Senegalese does have seven Premier League goals to his name so far including a hattrick against bitter rivals Tottenham. However, wasteful finishing has plagued his stint in west London.

Jackson has generally been Mauricio Pochettino’s go-to man this season. Christopher Nkunku has struggled with injuries and may wind up being deployed behind the striker when fully fit anyway.

Issues in the final third have arguably been Chelsea’s problem this season. Cole Palmer is the club’s top scorer in the league with 10 goals, though five have come from the penalty spot.

Chelsea are widely expected to be in the market for a top class striker at season’s end. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen – who can be signed via a €130m release clause – along with Ivan Toney of Brentford are in their sights.

However, when speaking to talkSPORT, Jackson put forward one theory as to why big-name strikers might snub the chance to sign with Chelsea.

The central striking role has become something of a poisoned chalice at Chelsea, with far more failures than successes littering the last 20 years.

When presented with a list of superstar names who flopped for Chelsea, Jackson suggested the past failures could play on the minds of potential future signings.

‘There is no need for me to come here’

“It’s not easy,” Jackson told talkSPORT. “If you think of all the strikers that came here, you would not want to come here.

“If you think about the strikers that come here, and people say they’re not good enough, you would think, ‘There is no need for me to come here’.

“But I was brought up to be challenged and don’t listen to other people and just do the thing that’s the most important, that’s playing for the team and make the team win, and being in a good relationship with the players and the coach and everybody.

“That’s the most important for me. That’s why I came. When I came, I understood why they were saying they’re not good enough, because it’s a big team and everything, but life is like this.

“We just have to continue working and believe in ourselves and try to improve every day.”

Among the laundry list of high profile strikers to underwhelm at Chelsea include Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Hernan Crespo, Gonzalo Higuain. Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku.

There have been a few notable successes, such as Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. Nonetheless, they are the outliers and in reality, Chelsea can do little to change the reputation they have as being a graveyard for big-name centre-forwards.

